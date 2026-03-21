Awkward Royal Moment: Ex-Prince Andrew Joked Queen Was 'Difficult' During Easter Service as Beatrice Failed to Curtsey, Lip Reader Claims
March 21 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
An uncomfortable royal exchange has resurfaced years later, with a lip reader claiming Ex-Prince Andrew made a cheeky and eyebrow-raising remark to Queen Elizabeth II during a 2019 Easter service, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late monarch was attending church at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on her 93rd birthday when the alleged moment unfolded in front of cameras.
'You Can Be Quite Difficult'
According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, Andrew appeared to make a teasing comment to his mother as she passed him at the chapel entrance.
"Although it is your birthday, you can be quite difficult, you know," he was said to have told the Queen, according to the Daily Mail.
Hickling noted that Princess Beatrice, standing beside her father, seemed amused by the remark, reportedly reacting with a quiet giggle.
Prince William, who was nearby, was also seen reacting subtly, appearing to suck his teeth as the interaction played out.
Beatrice's Apparent Snub
The moment drew further attention due to Beatrice's behavior as the Queen entered the chapel.
While other senior royals — including Zara Tindall, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Kate, Princess of Wales — followed tradition by curtseying, Beatrice remained upright and did not perform the customary gesture.
Her stillness stood in contrast to the more formal greetings around her.
Sibling Dynamics on Display
The exchange didn't end there.
After Princess Anne reportedly addressed her brother, Andrew appeared to double down, allegedly saying: "She mustn't be so difficult, Anne."
Hickling suggested the tone of the interaction pointed to a familiar dynamic between the siblings, rather than outright disrespect.
She explained that Anne's reaction, including a glance toward her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, hinted that this kind of teasing may have been typical within the family.
Royal Fallout and Lasting Bonds
The resurfaced clip comes amid continued scrutiny of Andrew's position within the royal family following his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Once widely viewed as Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, Andrew enjoyed her steadfast support for decades, even as controversy mounted around him.
The monarch is said to have remained loyal to him through the years, including after he faced allegations from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, which he has denied and later settled out of court.
Since Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, King Charles has taken steps to distance the monarchy from Andrew, stripping him of royal duties and reportedly reassessing his long-term role within the family.