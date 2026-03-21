Awkward Royal Moment: Ex-Prince Andrew Joked Queen Was 'Difficult' During Easter Service as Beatrice Failed to Curtsey, Lip Reader Claims

According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, Andrew appeared to make a teasing comment to his mother as she passed him at the chapel entrance.

"Although it is your birthday, you can be quite difficult, you know," he was said to have told the Queen, according to the Daily Mail.

Hickling noted that Princess Beatrice, standing beside her father, seemed amused by the remark, reportedly reacting with a quiet giggle.

Prince William, who was nearby, was also seen reacting subtly, appearing to suck his teeth as the interaction played out.