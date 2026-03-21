Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Awkward Royal Moment: Ex-Prince Andrew Joked Queen Was 'Difficult' During Easter Service as Beatrice Failed to Curtsey, Lip Reader Claims

split image of Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth, and Ex-Prince Andrew
Source: mega

Ex-Prince Andrew allegedly made a cheeky comment to Queen Elizabeth during her 93rd birthday service.

Profile Image

March 21 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

An uncomfortable royal exchange has resurfaced years later, with a lip reader claiming Ex-Prince Andrew made a cheeky and eyebrow-raising remark to Queen Elizabeth II during a 2019 Easter service, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late monarch was attending church at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on her 93rd birthday when the alleged moment unfolded in front of cameras.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Can Be Quite Difficult'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of A lip reader claims Andrew told the monarch she could be 'quite difficult' as she entered the chapel.
Source: mega

A lip reader claims Andrew told the monarch she could be 'quite difficult' as she entered the chapel.

According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, Andrew appeared to make a teasing comment to his mother as she passed him at the chapel entrance.

"Although it is your birthday, you can be quite difficult, you know," he was said to have told the Queen, according to the Daily Mail.

Hickling noted that Princess Beatrice, standing beside her father, seemed amused by the remark, reportedly reacting with a quiet giggle.

Prince William, who was nearby, was also seen reacting subtly, appearing to suck his teeth as the interaction played out.

Article continues below advertisement

Beatrice's Apparent Snub

image of Princess Beatrice raised eyebrows after appearing not to curtsey as her grandmother passed.
Source: mega

Princess Beatrice raised eyebrows after appearing not to curtsey as her grandmother passed.

The moment drew further attention due to Beatrice's behavior as the Queen entered the chapel.

While other senior royals — including Zara Tindall, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Kate, Princess of Wales — followed tradition by curtseying, Beatrice remained upright and did not perform the customary gesture.

Her stillness stood in contrast to the more formal greetings around her.

Article continues below advertisement

Sibling Dynamics on Display

image of Prince William was spotted reacting subtly, appearing to suck his teeth at the exchange.
Source: mega

Prince William was spotted reacting subtly, appearing to suck his teeth at the exchange.

The exchange didn't end there.

After Princess Anne reportedly addressed her brother, Andrew appeared to double down, allegedly saying: "She mustn't be so difficult, Anne."

Hickling suggested the tone of the interaction pointed to a familiar dynamic between the siblings, rather than outright disrespect.

She explained that Anne's reaction, including a glance toward her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, hinted that this kind of teasing may have been typical within the family.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Price Philip

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring Revealed — As Mystery Grows Over its Location

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'Smugly Laughing' Over Threat of Andrew Windsor's Tell-All Memoir

Royal Fallout and Lasting Bonds

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of The resurfaced moment comes amid ongoing scrutiny over Andrew's Epstein scandal fallout.
Source: mega

The resurfaced moment comes amid ongoing scrutiny over Andrew's Epstein scandal fallout.

The resurfaced clip comes amid continued scrutiny of Andrew's position within the royal family following his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Once widely viewed as Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, Andrew enjoyed her steadfast support for decades, even as controversy mounted around him.

The monarch is said to have remained loyal to him through the years, including after he faced allegations from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, which he has denied and later settled out of court.

Since Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, King Charles has taken steps to distance the monarchy from Andrew, stripping him of royal duties and reportedly reassessing his long-term role within the family.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.