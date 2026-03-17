EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham Slammed for Dealing 'Most Devastating Blow Yet' to Estranged Mom Victoria
March 16 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham has been accused of delivering what insiders have told RadarOnline.com is his "most devastating blow yet" to his estranged mom Victoria Beckham after appearing to ignore her on Mother's Day while publicly celebrating his mother-in-law instead – a move sources said the former pop star views as a painfully deliberate snub.
Brooklyn, 26, the eldest son of fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, 51, and retired soccer star David Beckham, 50, shared a tribute on Instagram praising his mother-in-law Claudia Heffner Peltz, 71, whose birthday fell on the same day as Mother's Day in the UK.
The post showed Brooklyn Beckham with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and her mother Claudia Peltz, accompanied by a glowing caption, while Victoria Beckham received no public message from her eldest child amid an escalating and very public rift within the Beckham family.
Writing alongside the photo, Brooklyn said: "Happy birthday to the best mother-in-law x. Love u so much and hope u had the most amazing day."
'Cruelest Blow Yet' In Family Feud
Sources close to the Beckhams said the timing of the post caused particular pain for Victoria as tensions within the family remain unresolved.
One insider said Victoria sees the Mother's Day omission as part of a growing pattern in Brooklyn's behavior.
The source said: "Victoria is seeing Brooklyn's Mother's Day snub as his cruellest and most devastating blow yet in their feud. It was a moment that should have been about family, and instead he chose to celebrate someone else very publicly."
Another source close to the family said the post landed as a deeply personal slight.
They added: "For Victoria, the silence from Brooklyn on Mother's Day felt incredibly pointed. She believes it was not accidental. It felt like the latest step in a feud that has become painfully public."
David Beckham Publicly Supports Victoria
While Brooklyn remained silent about his own mother, David Beckham was determined to make the day special for his wife.
Posting a photo of Victoria during one of her pregnancies, the former England captain wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mummy. You are an inspiration in all the ways a mum should be to our amazing children.
"We love you so much and I'm so thankful for the family we have created. Have a special Mother's Day because if there's one person that deserves it it's you. I love you."
Victoria responded warmly in the comments, writing: "I love you all so much."
Supporters also flooded the post with messages praising Victoria and encouraging her to remain strong as the family dispute continues to unfold.
Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz Beckham, 21, also paid tribute to his mother, sharing a childhood photograph of them together on social media.
'Future Family' Comment Sparked Fears
The Mother's Day episode comes months after Brooklyn posted his now infamous social media statement attacking his parents.
In the message, Brooklyn accused David and Victoria of control and manipulation and signaled a definitive break in their relationship.
The statement concluded with a line that deeply unsettled those close to the family.
Brooklyn wrote: "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."
One family source said the line about his "future family" was widely interpreted as a warning David and Victoria could be cut off from any future grandchildren.
The source said: "That sentence has been taken as a brutal warning that if he has children with Nicola, David and Victoria will be kept away from them."
Another family friend said the comment was especially painful given the couple's long standing devotion to their children.
They added: "Being grandparents has always been a dream for David and Victoria, and that line landed like a door being slammed shut."