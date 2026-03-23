Secrets Behind Justin Bieber's Oscars Row with Usher Exposed: 'Baby' Singer Fuming at Lack of 'Protection' While Mentor Feels 'Underappreciated'

According to eyewitnesses at the party, Usher, 47, reacted angrily when Bieber brushed him off in "the same way he has for a while now."

The insider added: "From his perspective, there's a level of loyalty and gratitude that hasn't been reciprocated, and the distance between them has come off as dismissive and disrespectful.

"Usher, who played a key role in helping Justin get his start, feels that history matters."

Sources further explained why Bieber has kept Usher at arm's length for a while.

The insider claimed to the Daily Mail: "He feels taken advantage of and has some disdain for his past management," referencing Bieber's strained relationship with his ex-manager Scooter Braun.

"There's always been tension after Justin blew up," the source noted.