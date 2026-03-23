Secrets Behind Justin Bieber's Oscars Row with Usher Exposed: 'Baby' Singer Fuming at Lack of 'Protection' While Mentor Feels 'Underappreciated'
March 23 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Justin Bieber's long-running feud with former mentor Usher reached a "boiling point" at the Oscars, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal the reason behind their epic fallout, which left fellow A-listers stunned at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s post-ceremony party.
What Caused Justin Bieber And Usher's Rift?
Bieber, 32, attended the bash with wife Hailey, 29, alongside a group of pals and was not expecting an altercation with Usher.
But Bieber’s resentment towards the Burn singer, who he feels failed to protect him during his fledgling years in music, came to the surface after Usher approached him, filled with his own frustration about being sidelined by the former teen star.
Insiders claim Usher reportedly feels Bieber "under-appreciates" everything he's done for him, which has made the recent snubs even harder to take.
According to eyewitnesses at the party, Usher, 47, reacted angrily when Bieber brushed him off in "the same way he has for a while now."
The insider added: "From his perspective, there's a level of loyalty and gratitude that hasn't been reciprocated, and the distance between them has come off as dismissive and disrespectful.
"Usher, who played a key role in helping Justin get his start, feels that history matters."
Sources further explained why Bieber has kept Usher at arm's length for a while.
The insider claimed to the Daily Mail: "He feels taken advantage of and has some disdain for his past management," referencing Bieber's strained relationship with his ex-manager Scooter Braun.
"There's always been tension after Justin blew up," the source noted.
When Was The Last Time The Former Pals Were Pictured Together?
"Usher was around from the beginning, ever since Justin was a kid," a second source added, noting "it's baffling" that Usher would not know why there's an issue.
The superstars were last photographed hanging out together at Coeur d'Alene in Idaho in 2022.
The following year, Usher was asked to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is reportedly when the differences between the R&B star and Bieber heated up.
Sources previously claimed Usher was desperately trying to get Bieber to join him onstage and had thrown some ideas his way.
However, a source close to Bieber said of the Lonely singer's mindset: "Justin is flattered that one of his mentors, Usher, wants him to be a part of the Super Bowl, but he is leaning towards letting Usher do his thing and Justin would rather have the opportunity to do the Super Bowl on his own in the future if he were to be asked."
Bieber ultimately declined.
Usher said in interviews that he understood his former mentee's decision, but the snub reportedly hurt his feelings more than he let on.
The Oscars party insider said: "It marked the first time they'd been in the same room in quite some time, and the tension had been building ever since Justin declined Usher's invitation to join him at the Super Bowl a few years ago."