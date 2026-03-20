Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Embroiled in Ugly Spat with Ex-Mentor Usher at Oscars After Party — Amid Claims 'Baby' Singer Wants to 'Freeze Out People from His Past'

picture of Justin Bieber and Usher
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber and Usher were reportedly involved in a 'heated exchange' at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Oscars' party.

March 20 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Justin Bieber and Usher clashed at Beyonce and Jay-Z's post-Oscars' party, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair were involved in a "heated exchange" sparked by Usher confronting his former protege with "energy and anger" inside Los Angeles hotspot Chateau Marmont.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Usher Upset With Justin Bieber?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Bieber, here with wife Hailey, wants to 'freeze out people from his past.'

Article continues below advertisement

Although the altercation did not turn physical, it was "intense," claim eyewitnesses.

And it was Bieber's dismissive behavior towards Usher, 47, which riled the Confessions hitmaker, amid reports the Baby singer, 32, is keen to "freeze out people from his past."

Among the star-studded guest list at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party were Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as well as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan were in attendance, as were Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor, Vin Diesel, Sofia Vergara, Austin Butler, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Jon Batiste, Chloe Bailey, and Vanessa and Natalia Bryant.

Article continues below advertisement

picture of Usher
Source: MEGA

Usher tried to get Bieber to perform with him at the Super Bowl

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber's wife, Hailey, was also among the invitees, along with her longtime close friend and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Despite Bieber’s disposition towards Usher, Usher has never held back on his fondness for the Canadian pop star.

In a February 2024 interview, Usher even tried to get Bieber to perform with him on the biggest stage of them all, the Super Bowl.

He said: "I honor and recognize that my brother, you know, I think that it might’ve been the fact that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I understand that.

“But we did have a brief conversation, and we’re gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that.”

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Usher Discover Justin Bieber?

picture of Justin Bieber and Usher
Source: MEGA

Usher and Bieber's working relationship kicked off in 2007.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Liza Minnelli

EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minelli Fake Signature Scandal — Furious Fans Demand Cash Back After They Claim Diva 'Used Autopen' to Sign $250 Copies of Her New Memoir

Photo of Paul McCartney, John Lennon

EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney's Most Abusive Rant Ever Laid Bare — And Why it Was Driven By His Hatred for John Lennon and Their Manager

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless, he argued that it was only a matter of time before Bieber would take over the Super Bowl stage on his own one day.

"He's gonna play the Super Bowl. I'll go ahead and give you that in the future. I profess that over his life. It’s time, because he has a career that deserves it. But it just didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to," he added

Bieber went viral for his singing videos on YouTube in 2007 at the age of 13, leading to his discovery by business partners Scooter Braun and Usher.

They signed him the following year and guided him along his rise to global fame, with Bieber at one point moving to Atlanta with his mother to work with Usher.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Usher signed Bieber after beating Justin Timberlake to his signature.

"I definitely try to be as much of a big brother, mentor, and protector as I can," Usher said in 2010.

During a past interview with People, Usher also shared that he signed Bieber after a "bidding war" with Justin Timberlake.

"It was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake,' he recalled.

"I was like, 'I'm not certain that I could understand each and every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is I'm going to give you my passion, and I'm going to give you every bit of what I have to offer.'"

Bieber and Usher were seemingly last pictured together back in 2021 as they attended a Lakers game in Los Angeles.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.