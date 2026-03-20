Justin Bieber Embroiled in Ugly Spat with Ex-Mentor Usher at Oscars After Party — Amid Claims 'Baby' Singer Wants to 'Freeze Out People from His Past'
March 20 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Justin Bieber and Usher clashed at Beyonce and Jay-Z's post-Oscars' party, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pair were involved in a "heated exchange" sparked by Usher confronting his former protege with "energy and anger" inside Los Angeles hotspot Chateau Marmont.
Why Was Usher Upset With Justin Bieber?
Although the altercation did not turn physical, it was "intense," claim eyewitnesses.
And it was Bieber's dismissive behavior towards Usher, 47, which riled the Confessions hitmaker, amid reports the Baby singer, 32, is keen to "freeze out people from his past."
Among the star-studded guest list at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party were Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as well as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan were in attendance, as were Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor, Vin Diesel, Sofia Vergara, Austin Butler, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Jon Batiste, Chloe Bailey, and Vanessa and Natalia Bryant.
Bieber's wife, Hailey, was also among the invitees, along with her longtime close friend and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner.
Despite Bieber’s disposition towards Usher, Usher has never held back on his fondness for the Canadian pop star.
In a February 2024 interview, Usher even tried to get Bieber to perform with him on the biggest stage of them all, the Super Bowl.
He said: "I honor and recognize that my brother, you know, I think that it might’ve been the fact that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I understand that.
“But we did have a brief conversation, and we’re gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that.”
How Did Usher Discover Justin Bieber?
Regardless, he argued that it was only a matter of time before Bieber would take over the Super Bowl stage on his own one day.
"He's gonna play the Super Bowl. I'll go ahead and give you that in the future. I profess that over his life. It’s time, because he has a career that deserves it. But it just didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to," he added
Bieber went viral for his singing videos on YouTube in 2007 at the age of 13, leading to his discovery by business partners Scooter Braun and Usher.
They signed him the following year and guided him along his rise to global fame, with Bieber at one point moving to Atlanta with his mother to work with Usher.
"I definitely try to be as much of a big brother, mentor, and protector as I can," Usher said in 2010.
During a past interview with People, Usher also shared that he signed Bieber after a "bidding war" with Justin Timberlake.
"It was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake,' he recalled.
"I was like, 'I'm not certain that I could understand each and every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is I'm going to give you my passion, and I'm going to give you every bit of what I have to offer.'"
Bieber and Usher were seemingly last pictured together back in 2021 as they attended a Lakers game in Los Angeles.