Justin Bieber Embroiled in Ugly Spat with Ex-Mentor Usher at Oscars After Party — Amid Claims 'Baby' Singer Wants to 'Freeze Out People from His Past'

Bieber's wife, Hailey, was also among the invitees, along with her longtime close friend and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Despite Bieber’s disposition towards Usher, Usher has never held back on his fondness for the Canadian pop star.

In a February 2024 interview, Usher even tried to get Bieber to perform with him on the biggest stage of them all, the Super Bowl.

He said: "I honor and recognize that my brother, you know, I think that it might’ve been the fact that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I understand that.

“But we did have a brief conversation, and we’re gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that.”