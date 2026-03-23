Michelle Duggar Taught Her Kids Women Are 'Sex Slaves Who Serve Their Husbands' in Disturbing Resurfaced Video — As Disgraced Son Joe Is Accused of Child Molestation
March 23 2026, Updated 12:58 p.m. ET
A resurfaced video of Michelle Duggar has sparked outrage online as new allegations against her son Joseph Duggar bring renewed scrutiny to the family's controversial beliefs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics say the clip sheds light on the values taught inside the Duggar household, with some accusing the reality TV matriarch of promoting deeply troubling ideas about women’s roles in marriage.
Resurfaced Clip Raises Eyebrows
In the unearthed video, Michelle speaks about what she believes a wife's role should be, emphasizing unwavering support for a husband.
"God talks about a wife doing her husband good not evil all the days of her life," she said. "And I think that is what I say to my girls — you want to be your husband's biggest cheerleader. You wanna be the one that always encourages him and doesn't put him down to other people, but really is the one to really do him good all the days of his life."
She added: "That encompasses many things for a wife because in every area of life when ya'll are working through life together, you have many things that you can do that for him, in many areas."
While Michelle's comments align with the family's long-standing conservative Christian views, the resurfaced footage has ignited fierce backlash across social media.
Social Media Backlash Intensifies
One Instagram user shared a scathing critique of the Duggar family dynamic, alleging Michelle's teachings went far beyond traditional values.
"Michelle Duggar taught her sons that women are sex slaves who serve their husbands no matter what," the user claimed.
The post continued: "She taught her sons that their wives cannot say no to sex. Her sons learn that women are objects to serve, obey and submit."
Other users echoed similar concerns, with one writing: "Conditioning your girls to obey a man is sick and twisted."
Another added: "The emphasis on making female children into 'good' wives is wild," while a third commenter claimed: "These parents are why their sons are exactly the way they are!"
Claims About Family Dynamics
The same original post also pointed to Jim Bob Duggar's behavior as an example for the family's children.
"Jim Bob treated Michelle like a sex slave," the user alleged. "The boys watched their dad mistreat their mother."
According to the commenter, these alleged dynamics shaped how the Duggar sons view relationships, claiming: "Their wives are treated like property & abused."
The post concluded with a stark accusation: "This is how you create a family of predators."
Renewed Scrutiny Amid Allegations
The resurfaced video comes at a time when the Duggar family is already facing intense public scrutiny following accusations against Joseph.
He is expected to face a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under 12 by an adult.
Joseph and his wife, Kendra Duggar, were also charged with four counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.
As backlash continues to grow, the Duggar family has yet to publicly respond to the latest wave of criticism.