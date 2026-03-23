Michelle Duggar Taught Her Kids Women Are 'Sex Slaves Who Serve Their Husbands' in Disturbing Resurfaced Video — As Disgraced Son Joe Is Accused of Child Molestation

In the unearthed video, Michelle speaks about what she believes a wife's role should be, emphasizing unwavering support for a husband.

"God talks about a wife doing her husband good not evil all the days of her life," she said. "And I think that is what I say to my girls — you want to be your husband's biggest cheerleader. You wanna be the one that always encourages him and doesn't put him down to other people, but really is the one to really do him good all the days of his life."

She added: "That encompasses many things for a wife because in every area of life when ya'll are working through life together, you have many things that you can do that for him, in many areas."

While Michelle's comments align with the family's long-standing conservative Christian views, the resurfaced footage has ignited fierce backlash across social media.