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Home > News > Joseph Duggar

TLC Network Accused of 'Ignoring' Duggar Family 'Red Flags for Years' Despite Disturbing Allegations — As Franchise Was a 'Cash Machine'

image of the Duggar family
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

Insiders claim warning signs surrounding the Duggar family were known for years.

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March 23 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

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The Duggar family's long-running reality TV empire is facing renewed scrutiny, and now insiders are pointing the finger at the network that helped make them famous, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claim TLC overlooked troubling warning signs for years while building a wildly successful franchise around the conservative Arkansas family, despite mounting concerns behind the scenes.

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'Red Flags for Years'

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image of TLC allegedly continued filming despite growing concerns behind the scenes.
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

TLC allegedly continued filming despite growing concerns behind the scenes.

According to an industry insider, the controversy surrounding the Duggars didn't come out of nowhere.

"This wasn't a surprise inside the industry," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "There were red flags for years."

For over a decade, TLC aired 19 Kids and Counting, turning the family into household names and drawing massive ratings, even as questions about their private lives reportedly lingered.

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A Profitable Franchise

image of The Duggar franchise remained highly profitable even amid controversy.
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

The Duggar franchise remained highly profitable even amid controversy.

Despite the growing concerns, the network allegedly had little incentive to pull the plug.

"They didn't walk away because it was making too much money," the insider claimed. "The franchise was a cash machine."

Even after the original series was canceled in 2015 following revelations about Josh Duggar, TLC moved forward with a spin-off, Counting On, allowing the family to remain in the spotlight.

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Ties Finally Cut

image of The network launched a spin-off after canceling its original series.
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

The network launched a spin-off after canceling its original series.

It wasn't until 2021 — after Josh's federal conviction — that the network fully severed ties, ending the family’s presence on television.

Josh is currently serving 12 years behind bars after he was convicted on federal charges related to child sexual abuse material.

But critics now argue that the decision came far too late.

"At some point, you have to ask how much they ignored," the source said. "This didn't happen overnight."

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Photo of Joseph Duggar
Source: MEGA

Critics now question how long TLC ignored alleged red flags.

Fresh legal trouble involving Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar has once again brought the family — and TLC — under intense scrutiny.

Joseph is expected to face a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under 12 by an adult.

He allegedly confessed to molesting a 9-year-old girl while on a monitored phone call with the child's father and a police detective, per an affidavit.

During the call, Joseph "admitted his actions," telling them "he touched the victim over her clothing," according to the affidavit seen by People.

He also reportedly said that "his intentions were not pure."

Joseph and his wife, Kendra, have also been charged with four counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

Insiders suggest the network benefited for years while deeper issues allegedly went unaddressed.

"They built an empire on that family," one source said. "And now it's collapsing under the weight of what was always there."

As questions grow louder, some believe accountability shouldn't stop with the Duggars.

"TLC didn't look away," the insider added. "They just kept filming."

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