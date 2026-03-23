TLC Network Accused of 'Ignoring' Duggar Family 'Red Flags for Years' Despite Disturbing Allegations — As Franchise Was a 'Cash Machine'

Fresh legal trouble involving Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar has once again brought the family — and TLC — under intense scrutiny.

Joseph is expected to face a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under 12 by an adult.

He allegedly confessed to molesting a 9-year-old girl while on a monitored phone call with the child's father and a police detective, per an affidavit.

During the call, Joseph "admitted his actions," telling them "he touched the victim over her clothing," according to the affidavit seen by People.

He also reportedly said that "his intentions were not pure."

Joseph and his wife, Kendra, have also been charged with four counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

Insiders suggest the network benefited for years while deeper issues allegedly went unaddressed.

"They built an empire on that family," one source said. "And now it's collapsing under the weight of what was always there."

As questions grow louder, some believe accountability shouldn't stop with the Duggars.

"TLC didn't look away," the insider added. "They just kept filming."