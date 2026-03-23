Kelly Osbourne Splits From Fiancé Sid Wilson Seven Months After Proposal as She Struggles with Grief Following Dad Ozzy's Death
March 23 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has allegedly called off her engagement to Slipknot star Sid Wilson during what insiders say is an incredibly painful period following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple got engaged during Ozzy's final concert in July 2025.
Engagement Came Just Before Heartbreak
"Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope. In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared," a source told Daily Mail.
"They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward. Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother, moving ahead."
Following their happy engagement, tragedy struck the same month when the legendary rocker died, casting a shadow over what should have been a joyful milestone.
Kelly, 41, and Sid’s, 49, connection stretches back nearly three decades. The pair first met 27 years ago before eventually turning their long-standing friendship into a romance.
The former couple shares a three-year-old son named Sidney.
More to come...this is a developing story.