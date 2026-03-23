Kelly Osbourne Splits From Fiancé Sid Wilson Seven Months After Proposal as She Struggles with Grief Following Dad Ozzy's Death

"Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope. In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared," a source told Daily Mail.

"They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward. Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother, moving ahead."

Following their happy engagement, tragedy struck the same month when the legendary rocker died, casting a shadow over what should have been a joyful milestone.