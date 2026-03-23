Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne Splits From Fiancé Sid Wilson Seven Months After Proposal as She Struggles with Grief Following Dad Ozzy's Death

image of Kelly Osbourne
Source: mega

Kelly Osbourne has reportedly called off her engagement to Sid Wilson.

Profile Image

March 23 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kelly Osbourne has allegedly called off her engagement to Slipknot star Sid Wilson during what insiders say is an incredibly painful period following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple got engaged during Ozzy's final concert in July 2025.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Engagement Came Just Before Heartbreak

image of Kelly Osbourne has reportedly split from her engagement to Slipknot star Sid Wilson.
Source: mega

Kelly Osbourne has reportedly split from her engagement to Slipknot star Sid Wilson.

"Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope. In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared," a source told Daily Mail.

"They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward. Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother, moving ahead."

Following their happy engagement, tragedy struck the same month when the legendary rocker died, casting a shadow over what should have been a joyful milestone.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
Leonid Radvinsky

Billionaire OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dead at 43 Following 'Long Cancer Battle'

image of Robert Mueller

Donald Trump Says 'I'm Glad He’s Dead' After Ex-FBI Chief Robert Mueller Dies at 81

Kelly, 41, and Sid’s, 49, connection stretches back nearly three decades. The pair first met 27 years ago before eventually turning their long-standing friendship into a romance.

The former couple shares a three-year-old son named Sidney.

More to come...this is a developing story.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.