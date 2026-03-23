Billionaire OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dead at 43 Following 'Long Cancer Battle'
March 23 2026, Published 10:17 a.m. ET
The billionaire owner of OnlyFans has died at the age of 43, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Leonid Radvinsky's family announced his passing early Monday, March 23, after a "long battle with cancer."
Cause of Death
Radvinsky was a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur who acquired Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018 and served as its director and majority shareholder.
In a statement, an OnlyFans spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His family has requested privacy at this difficult time."
Controversial Website, Controversial Reaction
OnlyFans was founded in 2016 and is best known for its pornography that brings subscribers close looks at amateur and professional exhibitionists. The company allows vendors to sell subscriptions directly to their followers, with OnlyFans taking in a 20 percent cut.
Radvinsky, the sole proprietor of OnlyFans' parent company, Fenix International Ltd., has a long background in adult entertainment, having previously founded the interactive MyFreeCams.
Much like his controversial website, reaction to his passing was decisively mixed.
"Truly gone too soon at 43. Cancer doesn’t care how much you built or earned. Condolences to his family," one person expressed on X, as another added: "Life is really unpredictable… rest in peace. Prayers for his family, this must be so hard."
A third rationalized: "You may agree with this or not, but he has helped millions of people build a life that they never even imagined before."
'He Created Something Amazing'
However, critics of his site, which they say sexualizes everyday women, had a different take.
"The guy who turned suburban mothers into internet prostitutes? Good riddance," one person blasted on X.
Another snarked: "Every woman on his funeral will be like 'Subscribe today for 20% off. Use my code: Leonid20.'"
While one person commented: "The funeral is free to attend, but if you want to see the casket open, it's a $15.99 one-time tip."
Still, users of his platform seem to have little regrets. OnlyFans model Bambi Cox tweeted: "Life is so short! He created something amazing to help me fulfill my dreams."
Radvinsky's Legacy Continues
Radvinsky kept a low profile and largely stayed out of the spotlight. His cancer battle came as a shock to many of his models.
After founding the adult streaming service MyFreeCams in 2004, he bought a 75% stake in OnlyFans' parent company Fenix International Ltd in 2018.
Radvinksy quickly focused on not safe for work (NSFW) content and saw his business model explode during COVID-19, which trapped millions of people inside their homes for months.
At the time of his death, he was estimated to be worth nearly $8billion. He and his wife were both major philanthropists and supported a $23 million grant program for cancer research, which was announced at a gastrointestinal research foundation gala.
Radvinsky had also indicated on his personal website his aspiration to sign the Giving Pledge, a public commitment by wealthy individuals to donate the majority of their fortune to philanthropic causes. It's not clear if he followed through on that commitment before his passing.