Billionaire OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dead at 43 Following 'Long Cancer Battle'

The billionaire owner of OnlyFans has died at the age of 43, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Leonid Radvinsky's family announced his passing early Monday, March 23, after a "long battle with cancer."

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Cause of Death

Source: Facebook He lost his battle with cancer at 43.

Radvinsky was a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur who acquired Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018 and served as its director and majority shareholder. In a statement, an OnlyFans spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His family has requested privacy at this difficult time."

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Controversial Website, Controversial Reaction

Source: mega Radvinsky bought OnlyFans in 2018.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 and is best known for its pornography that brings subscribers close looks at amateur and professional exhibitionists. The company allows vendors to sell subscriptions directly to their followers, with OnlyFans taking in a 20 percent cut. Radvinsky, the sole proprietor of OnlyFans' parent company, Fenix International Ltd., has a long background in adult entertainment, having previously founded the interactive MyFreeCams. Much like his controversial website, reaction to his passing was decisively mixed. "Truly gone too soon at 43. Cancer doesn’t care how much you built or earned. Condolences to his family," one person expressed on X, as another added: "Life is really unpredictable… rest in peace. Prayers for his family, this must be so hard." A third rationalized: "You may agree with this or not, but he has helped millions of people build a life that they never even imagined before."

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'He Created Something Amazing'

Source: @bambi_coxx/X OnlyFans models like Bambi Cox shared their condolences.

However, critics of his site, which they say sexualizes everyday women, had a different take. "The guy who turned suburban mothers into internet prostitutes? Good riddance," one person blasted on X. Another snarked: "Every woman on his funeral will be like 'Subscribe today for 20% off. Use my code: Leonid20.'" While one person commented: "The funeral is free to attend, but if you want to see the casket open, it's a $15.99 one-time tip." Still, users of his platform seem to have little regrets. OnlyFans model Bambi Cox tweeted: "Life is so short! He created something amazing to help me fulfill my dreams."

Radvinsky's Legacy Continues

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Source: mega Radvinsky was worth nearly $8million at the time of his death.