Savannah Guthrie Targeting 'Today' Return in 'Weeks': Distraught Host to Make TV Comeback 'After Spring Break' as Search For Missing Mom Nancy Continues
March 23 2026, Published 10:08 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie is targeting a return to the Today show in "weeks", according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 54-year-old anchor hopes to make her comeback after her children enjoy Spring Break — unless there's any developments regarding the search for her missing mom Nancy.
What Date is Savannah Expected Back On 'Today' Show?
Most schools in New York, where Savannah is based, are back in session by April 10.
Insiders claim Savannah wants to spend as much time as possible with her husband Michael Feldman, and daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, nine, before she steps back into the limelight.
Nancy has been missing since January 31 and so far, the main suspect in her disappearance has yet to be identified.
Hoda Kotb, who has been filling in for Guthrie, has a busy schedule coming up with the launch of her Joy 101 app and she recently held a wellness retreat in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 13 to 15.
But insiders claim Kotb's plans aren’t adding pressure because if she's not available, other anchors are on hand to fill in.
What Did Guthrie Say To Her 'Today' Colleagues?
A source told Page Six: "There is no announcement regarding Savannah’s return date, and Hoda will remain filling in for her."
Guthrie paid a visit to her co-workers at Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center on March 5, and thanked them for "caring about my mom as much as I do.
"I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me," she said. "And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be."
She also confirmed that she would be returning to work.
"I have every intention of coming back," she told her colleagues. "I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to. You're my family. And I would like to try."
What Did Ex-Pima Sheriff Say About Nancy Abduction?
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently told how former Pima County sheriff's detective believes the disappearance of Nancy was far from random and likely involved multiple people working together.
The retired investigator, Kurt Dabb, who once worked with the same agency now handling the case, said the circumstances point to a carefully planned abduction rather than a crime of opportunity.
Dabb told Parade he does not believe the masked suspect seen on doorbell footage acted alone, arguing the scale of the crime would require additional help.
"I believe there are anywhere between two to four accomplices," he said when asked about the possibility of others being involved.
"The logistics of something of this magnitude is too much for one person to handle, in my professional opinion, based on the facts as I know them right now," he added.
According to Dabb, the operation appears to have involved prior surveillance of Nancy's home before she vanished.
"It's more than likely the home was canvassed prior, either by the kidnapper himself or an accomplice," he explained.
"Whether or not they knew a camera was there was a culmination of their reconnoiter," he continued, suggesting the suspect, or suspects, may have studied the property in advance.