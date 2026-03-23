Savannah Guthrie Targeting 'Today' Return in 'Weeks': Distraught Host to Make TV Comeback 'After Spring Break' as Search For Missing Mom Nancy Continues

Most schools in New York, where Savannah is based, are back in session by April 10.

Insiders claim Savannah wants to spend as much time as possible with her husband Michael Feldman, and daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, nine, before she steps back into the limelight.

Nancy has been missing since January 31 and so far, the main suspect in her disappearance has yet to be identified.

Hoda Kotb, who has been filling in for Guthrie, has a busy schedule coming up with the launch of her Joy 101 app and she recently held a wellness retreat in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 13 to 15.

But insiders claim Kotb's plans aren’t adding pressure because if she's not available, other anchors are on hand to fill in.