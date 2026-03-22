Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping 'Premeditated' With '2 to 4 Accomplices,' Ex-Pima County Sheriff Claims
March 22 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
A former Pima County sheriff's detective believes the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie was far from random and likely involved multiple people working together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The retired investigator, Kurt Dabb, who once worked with the same agency now handling the case, said the circumstances point to a carefully planned abduction rather than a crime of opportunity.
'Too Much for One Person'
Dabb told Parade he does not believe the masked suspect seen on doorbell footage acted alone, arguing the scale of the crime would require additional help.
"I believe there are anywhere between two to four accomplices," he said when asked about the possibility of others being involved.
"The logistics of something of this magnitude is too much for one person to handle, in my professional opinion, based on the facts as I know them right now," he added.
Signs of Planning Before the Crime
According to Dabb, the operation appears to have involved prior surveillance of Nancy's home before she vanished.
"It's more than likely the home was canvassed prior, either by the kidnapper himself or an accomplice," he explained.
"Whether or not they knew a camera was there was a culmination of their reconnoiter," he continued, suggesting the suspect, or suspects, may have studied the property in advance.
'This Was a Kidnapping'
The former detective also pushed back on any suggestion that the incident may have started as a burglary gone wrong.
"Burglars don't go to burglarize a house with a full backpack. This was a kidnapping," he said, pointing to details seen in the surveillance footage.
Dabb echoed other law enforcement experts who have indicated the case bears the hallmarks of a targeted abduction.
Investigation Ongoing and Family Pleas
Nancy, 84, is believed to have been taken from her Tucson, Arizona home during the early morning hours of February 1.
On March 21, Today show star Savannah Guthrie and her family posted an emotional plea to Tucson neighbors as they urged them to check security footage for any possible unseen evidence as the investigation enters its eighth week.
"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now," the message read, per KVOA-TV.
"We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant," it added.
"We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11," it continued.