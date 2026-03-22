EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell, 66, Urged by Fiancée to 'Give up the Ghost' and Retire for Good After 'Embarrassing Himself' With New Boyband Show

Simon Cowell is said to be facing private pleas from his fiancée Lauren Silverman to "give up the ghost" and retire from television after what insiders describe as a series of setbacks that have left the music mogul "embarrassing himself" with his latest projects, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The longtime reality show judge and TV producer, 66, best known for launching global hits such as The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent, returned to screens this year with the 18th season of Britain's Got Talent.

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Lauren Silverman Urges Simon Cowell to Step Back

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Source: MEGA Lauren Silverman has urges Cowell to step back from television, according to sources.

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However, the show's launch episode drew just three million viewers, its lowest ever, amid speculation the format could face cancellation. Cowell has also struggled to replicate past chart success with his latest boy band, December 10, whose debut single reached number 68, while his Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act failed to generate significant momentum. An insider said, "Lauren has been gently but consistently trying to persuade Simon to 'give up the ghost' when it comes to this constant push to launch new television projects. "In her eyes, the TV and entertainment landscape has changed significantly, and there have been moments lately where continuing to press ahead has risked him embarrassing himself in ways that wouldn't have happened at the height of his success." The source added: "It's not coming from a critical or dismissive place – it's rooted in genuine concern for him. She can clearly see how much the industry has evolved and how different the audience response is now, and she believes there's a certain dignity in knowing when to step back, rather than continuing to chase the kind of dominance he once had."

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Simon Cowell's 'Instinct Is to Push Forward'

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Source: NETFLIX Silverman is said to have encouraged Cowell to enjoy his success and slow down.

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Cowell rose to prominence as an A&R executive in the 1980s and 1990s before becoming a household name as a judge on Pop Idol and American Idol. He later created The X Factor in 2004 and brought America's Got Talent to the U.K. in 2007, cementing his reputation as one of television's most influential figures. Despite the recent downturn, sources close to Cowell insist he has no intention of retiring. One insider said he remains a workaholic who is constantly searching for the next breakthrough act or format, regardless of shifting audience trends. Another source said, "Simon has never really viewed himself as the kind of person who walks away or winds things down. In his mind, setbacks are just part of the cycle, not a reason to stop altogether. "When a project doesn't land, he doesn't interpret that as failure in the traditional sense – he sees it as a signal to adapt, rethink, and try again. Reinvention has always been at the core of how he works, so rather than stepping back, his instinct is to push forward and look for the next opportunity."

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Simon Cowell Not Bothered by 'Has-Been' Criticism

Source: MEGA Cowell refuses to retire despite changing audience trends.

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Cowell has also faced criticism from former collaborators. Louis Walsh, 73, who worked alongside him on The X Factor for more than a decade, recently described him as a "has-been" no longer in his "prime." Singer Sinitta, 62, who had an on-off relationship with Cowell for over 20 years, also made headlines with candid remarks about their past. An insider said: "On the surface, Simon tends to shrug off those kinds of remarks and not give them much weight publicly, but there's an understanding behind the scenes that they feed into a wider narrative about where he stands in the industry right now." "Even if he insists it doesn't bother him, the people around him are aware that repeated comments like that can shape perception over time. It's something his inner circle keeps an eye on, particularly as questions about his relevance become more part of the conversation," the source added.

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Source: MEGA Cowell has remained determined to keep creating and producing.

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Cowell's personal life has remained stable, with Silverman continuing to support him and their son Eric Cowell, 12. But those close to the couple suggest differing views on his future may become more pronounced if current challenges persist. A source said: "Lauren is very much focused on the long-term view – she'd like to see him take a step back and actually enjoy everything he's achieved, rather than feeling the need to constantly prove himself or chase the next success."