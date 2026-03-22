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EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Prince Andrew Has Been Slapped With a VERY Rude Nickname After Cops Gave Him a Code When He Was Hauled in for 12-Hour Epstein Grilling

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor was allegedly given a rude nickname during a 12-hour Epstein police grilling.

March 22 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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The former Prince Andrew has been saddled with a blunt new nickname in royal and policing circles after being referred to as "Detainee A" during a 12-hour police interview linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ex-Duke of York, 66, who has been stripped of military titles and royal patronages by his brother King Charles III, 77, was questioned last month at Aylsham police station in Norfolk as part of Operation Ironville.

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Police referred to Andrew Windsor internally as 'Detainee A.'

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Officers investigating allegations Prince Andrew may have shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein arrested him at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate on February 19, his 66th birthday.

He was later released without charge and has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein.

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'Detainee A' Nickname Takes Dark Turn

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Photo Thames Valley Police
Source: MEGA

Officers were reportedly told only that a “notable figure” had been detained.

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A palace insider said: "Within policing circles, referring to him as 'Detainee A' was initially about maintaining neutrality, but it quickly took on a sharper edge. "Among some officers and those in royal circles, it has since evolved into a far more irreverent nickname - 'Detainee A-------' - reflecting a mix of frustration and disbelief at how extraordinary the situation has become."

The source added: "There's a sense of dark humor about it, but also a feeling that Andrew's fall from grace is now very stark.

"To go from layers of royal titles and deference to being reduced to a coded label in a custody suite has not gone unnoticed, and his new rude nickname reflects that contrast in a very pointed way."

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Police Insist Label Was About Neutrality

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Insiders said the nickname later took on a more sarcastic tone.

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Police are understood to have deliberately used the designation "Detainee A" for Andrew to avoid any suggestion of preferential treatment.

Officers not directly involved in the arrest were reportedly only told a "notable figure" had been detained, in an effort to maintain operational discretion.

A source close to the investigation said: "The intention behind using a neutral label like that was to remove any trace of status or recognition and treat him exactly as they would any other detainee, ensuring there could be no suggestion of special treatment or bias.

"But because of who Andrew is and the level of public interest surrounding him, it was almost inevitable that the terminology would attract attention. What started as a straightforward procedural decision has since evolved into something people are discussing more broadly, with the phrasing taking on a meaning that goes well beyond its original purpose."

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Humor has reportedly become a way to cope with the unusual situation.

Emails said to be linked to Epstein have raised questions about whether Andrew shared information relating to international business opportunities, including in Afghanistan, during Andrew's time as a U.K. trade envoy.

The allegations form part of the broader scrutiny surrounding the shamed royal exile's past association with Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 in his New York jail cell from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Another source told us: "There's a noticeable sense of strain among some of the officers involved, largely because of the high-profile nature of the case and the added scrutiny that comes with it.

"It's not a routine investigation by any means, and that pressure has created a degree of underlying frustration.

"In that environment, humor has become a way for people to manage the tension. Referring to Andrew as a 'notable person' or 'Detainee A' started as formal language, but it's now being repeated in a more tongue-in-cheek way as part of the culture within the team, helping them cope with the unusual circumstances they're dealing with."

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