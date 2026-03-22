EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Prince Andrew Has Been Slapped With a VERY Rude Nickname After Cops Gave Him a Code When He Was Hauled in for 12-Hour Epstein Grilling

The ex-Duke of York, 66, who has been stripped of military titles and royal patronages by his brother King Charles III, 77, was questioned last month at Aylsham police station in Norfolk as part of Operation Ironville.

The former Prince Andrew has been saddled with a blunt new nickname in royal and policing circles after being referred to as "Detainee A" during a 12-hour police interview linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He was later released without charge and has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein.

Officers investigating allegations Prince Andrew may have shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein arrested him at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate on February 19, his 66th birthday.

"To go from layers of royal titles and deference to being reduced to a coded label in a custody suite has not gone unnoticed, and his new rude nickname reflects that contrast in a very pointed way."

The source added: "There's a sense of dark humor about it, but also a feeling that Andrew's fall from grace is now very stark.

A palace insider said: "Within policing circles, referring to him as 'Detainee A' was initially about maintaining neutrality, but it quickly took on a sharper edge. "Among some officers and those in royal circles, it has since evolved into a far more irreverent nickname - 'Detainee A-------' - reflecting a mix of frustration and disbelief at how extraordinary the situation has become."

Insiders said the nickname later took on a more sarcastic tone.

Police are understood to have deliberately used the designation "Detainee A" for Andrew to avoid any suggestion of preferential treatment.

Officers not directly involved in the arrest were reportedly only told a "notable figure" had been detained, in an effort to maintain operational discretion.

A source close to the investigation said: "The intention behind using a neutral label like that was to remove any trace of status or recognition and treat him exactly as they would any other detainee, ensuring there could be no suggestion of special treatment or bias.

"But because of who Andrew is and the level of public interest surrounding him, it was almost inevitable that the terminology would attract attention. What started as a straightforward procedural decision has since evolved into something people are discussing more broadly, with the phrasing taking on a meaning that goes well beyond its original purpose."