Donald Trump Sparks Outrage With 'Glad He's Dead' Robert Mueller Post as MAGA Allies Celebrate: 'We Shouldn't Be Sad When Bad People Die'

Trump's remarks were swiftly embraced by several high-profile allies and conservative commentators, many of whom echoed or escalated the tone of his post.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer dismissed calls for respect in death, writing, "President Trump says what everyone is thinking. He's right. We shouldn't be sad when bad people die."

Conservative figure Andrew Pollack also weighed in, claiming, "A corrupt FBI Director and lifelong bureaucrat that wanted to humiliate and jail my friend Donald Trump and his family deserves 0 respect, alive or dead."

Former Trump aide Michael Caputo responded to critics with a video of Trump dancing.

He wrote, "If you were expecting the President of the United States to be kind to the lying rogue prosecutor who tried and failed to destroy him, his family, and friends, you can pound sand. Trump won. Mueller is disgraced and dead. Let's dance!"

Caputo also shared a graphic that read, "The Russia Hoax nearly killed me, but I lived to say it aloud: ROBERT MUELLER IS BURNING IN HELL!"