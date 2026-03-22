Donald Trump Sparks Outrage With 'Glad He's Dead' Robert Mueller Post as MAGA Allies Celebrate: 'We Shouldn't Be Sad When Bad People Die'
March 22 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Donald Trump ignited a wave of outrage after posting a blunt message reacting to the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former president shared his thoughts on Truth Social shortly after news broke that Mueller had died at 81, writing that he was "glad" the longtime prosecutor could no longer "hurt innocent people."
MAGA Allies Rally Behind Trump's Message
Trump's remarks were swiftly embraced by several high-profile allies and conservative commentators, many of whom echoed or escalated the tone of his post.
Right-wing activist Laura Loomer dismissed calls for respect in death, writing, "President Trump says what everyone is thinking. He's right. We shouldn't be sad when bad people die."
Conservative figure Andrew Pollack also weighed in, claiming, "A corrupt FBI Director and lifelong bureaucrat that wanted to humiliate and jail my friend Donald Trump and his family deserves 0 respect, alive or dead."
Former Trump aide Michael Caputo responded to critics with a video of Trump dancing.
He wrote, "If you were expecting the President of the United States to be kind to the lying rogue prosecutor who tried and failed to destroy him, his family, and friends, you can pound sand. Trump won. Mueller is disgraced and dead. Let's dance!"
Caputo also shared a graphic that read, "The Russia Hoax nearly killed me, but I lived to say it aloud: ROBERT MUELLER IS BURNING IN HELL!"
Conspiracy Theories and Escalating Rhetoric
Some voices went further, pushing baseless claims and conspiratorial narratives about Mueller's past actions.
Far-right commentator Mike Cernovich alleged, without evidence, that Mueller had "tried to murder Trump and his family" and mishandled previous cases.
Others, including conservative commentator Kurt Schlichter, called Mueller "garbage" and expressed that he thought "Trump was too kind" about the ex-FBI director's death.
The reaction spread rapidly across conservative online spaces, amplified in part by Trump's inner circle.
Communications director Steven Cheung reposted the original message, helping drive further attention and engagement.
A Polarizing Legacy
Mueller, a decorated Marine Corps veteran and longtime public servant, was widely known for leading the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
The probe placed him squarely at odds with Trump, who repeatedly criticized the investigation and those involved in it.
While the inquiry documented efforts by Russia to influence the election, it stopped short of charging Trump with criminal coordination.
Despite the political divide surrounding his work, Mueller was also recognized for his decades of service in law enforcement and national security.
Critics Warn of Dangerous Precedent
Trump's post drew swift condemnation from critics, who argued the tone crossed a line and risked normalizing extreme rhetoric around death.
Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau cautioned that such reactions could set a troubling precedent.
Favreau wrote: "One day, Donald Trump will die, and his supporters will try to punish the people who say things like this."
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan echoed that concern, writing in response to Trump: "To be clear, the Republicans who policed all of our speech when Charlie Kirk was killed & who jump on anyone who doesn't mourn their heroes correctly, have just opened the door for every liberal & leftist in America to post 'Good, I'm glad he's dead' when Trump eventually dies."