EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'Now Almost Teetotal' As She's 'Terrified Even Small Amount of Drink Could Spark Fresh Cancer Battle'
March 22 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Catherine, Princess of Wales, is said to have become "almost teetotal" following her cancer battle, with sources claiming she is fearful that even small amounts of alcohol could risk her recovery.
The future queen, 44, who revealed in March 2024 she was undergoing cancer treatment after the disease was discovered during abdominal surgery earlier that year, confirmed in January 2025 she was in remission.
'I Have To Be More Conscious Now'
During a joint visit to London on March 12, 2026, with her husband, Prince William, she spoke candidly about changing her lifestyle, including her approach to alcohol, while visiting Fabal Beerhall and other businesses across Borough Market and the Southwark area.
A source said, "Catherine has become extremely cautious about anything that could potentially impact her health, and that includes alcohol. There is a real sense that she is now almost teetotal, not out of preference but out of concern, because she is deeply wary that even small amounts could have consequences she's not willing to risk."
The insider added: "She has spoken privately about being 'terrified' of facing another health battle, so her mindset now is very much about prevention and control. If that means giving up alcohol almost entirely, then that's a decision she's very comfortable with."
Speaking during the engagement, Catherine said, "Since my diagnosis, I haven't had much alcohol. It's something I have to be a lot more conscious of now."
She then turned to William and added: "But you like your cider, don't you?"
William highlighted the importance of local venues during the visit, saying: "Pubs are so important. They are places for people and the community to come together."
A Major Lifestyle Change Revealed
The couple spent the day walking through Borough Market, greeting members of the public and visiting small businesses, including Southwark Brewing Company, where they helped add hops to a brewing kettle.
Another insider said, "What's striking is how openly Kate is now acknowledging her lifestyle changes. In the past, it might have been something kept private, but there is a sense she wants to be transparent about how her experience has reshaped her day-to-day choices, particularly around health and wellbeing."
During their visit, the pair sampled food at Trethowan Brothers, joking the cheese and chutney they were given meant "that's lunch taken care of" as they described themselves as "big cheese fans."
Catherine also took part in making coffee at Change Please, telling her husband: "William, I made you a coffee!" before noting "it's not decaf" – as William quipped: "They can sell it!"
A source said: "There's been a noticeable shift in Kate's overall lifestyle - it's not just about alcohol, but a broader focus on balance and long-term health. Those close to her say she's more mindful than ever about what she consumes and how she manages stress."
The two later visited Humble Crumble, where Catherine impressed founder Kim Innes with her piping skills, before changing into RNLI overalls for a boat trip along the Thames to mark the 25th anniversary of RNLI lifeguards.
William reflected on the dangers of the water during the visit, saying: "We don't respect it enough sometimes."
They also met members of the Bridge Watch charity, with Catherine saying: "It's about reaching out, is it, and building trusted relationships that they might not have elsewhere in their lives? It's an incredible role to play."