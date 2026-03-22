EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'Now Almost Teetotal' As She's 'Terrified Even Small Amount of Drink Could Spark Fresh Cancer Battle'

During a joint visit to London on March 12, 2026, with her husband, Prince William, she spoke candidly about changing her lifestyle, including her approach to alcohol, while visiting Fabal Beerhall and other businesses across Borough Market and the Southwark area.

A source said, "Catherine has become extremely cautious about anything that could potentially impact her health, and that includes alcohol. There is a real sense that she is now almost teetotal, not out of preference but out of concern, because she is deeply wary that even small amounts could have consequences she's not willing to risk."

The insider added: "She has spoken privately about being 'terrified' of facing another health battle, so her mindset now is very much about prevention and control. If that means giving up alcohol almost entirely, then that's a decision she's very comfortable with."