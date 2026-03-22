Disgraced Prince Andrew Seen for First Time Since Arrest Tied to Epstein Probe

Andrew kept a low profile, wearing a black sweatshirt during the outing, as he strolled through the grounds of Sandringham, where he has recently relocated.

The sighting comes after he spent roughly 11 hours in custody last month before being released under investigation.

Authorities detained the former Duke of York as part of an ongoing probe into allegations that he may have shared sensitive information during his time serving as a U.K. trade envoy — claims reportedly connected to his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.