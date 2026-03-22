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Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Disgraced Prince Andrew Seen for First Time Since Arrest Tied to Epstein Probe

split image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ex-Prince Andrew
Source: mega

Prince Andrew was spotted in public for the first time since his February arrest.

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March 22 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Prince Andrew has been photographed in public for the first time in weeks following his recent arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 66-year-old former royal was seen walking his dogs alongside a bodyguard on March 21 in Norfolk, marking his first public appearance since his February 19 arrest.

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First Sighting Since Arrest

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image of The disgraced royal kept a low profile while walking his dogs at Sandringham.
Source: mega

The disgraced royal kept a low profile while walking his dogs at Sandringham.

Andrew kept a low profile, wearing a black sweatshirt during the outing, as he strolled through the grounds of Sandringham, where he has recently relocated.

The sighting comes after he spent roughly 11 hours in custody last month before being released under investigation.

Authorities detained the former Duke of York as part of an ongoing probe into allegations that he may have shared sensitive information during his time serving as a U.K. trade envoy — claims reportedly connected to his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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Life After Royal Exile

image of This marks his first public outing since spending hours in police custody.
Source: mega

This marks his first public outing since spending hours in police custody.

The latest appearance also reflects a major shift in Andrew's living situation.

He recently moved into Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate after King Charles reportedly pushed him out of Royal Lodge, his longtime residence in Windsor.

Andrew has largely retreated from public life since stepping down from royal duties in 2019 following his widely criticized television interview addressing his relationship with Epstein.

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Epstein Ties and Ongoing Allegations

image of It comes as he moved into Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.
Source: mega

It comes as he moved into Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

His links to Epstein have remained a persistent source of controversy. The disgraced financier died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Andrew has also faced allegations from Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17 — claims he has repeatedly denied. The civil case was later settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

Renewed scrutiny followed the release of Giuffre's memoir after her death in 2025, which revisited her accusations and brought fresh attention to Andrew’s past.

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image of King Charles spoke out following his brother's arrest and ongoing probe.
Source: mega

King Charles spoke out following his brother's arrest and ongoing probe.

In the years since, Andrew has been stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages, and he no longer uses his HRH title as the monarchy continues to distance itself from him.

While Andrew has kept a low profile following his arrest, King Charles III publicly addressed the situation, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the king said in a statement.

He added that the matter must be handled through a "full, fair and proper process," noting that authorities have the royal family's "full and wholehearted support and cooperation."

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," Charles continued, adding that it would not be appropriate to comment further while the investigation is ongoing.

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