EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga v Vogue! 'Poker Face' Diva 'Fuming' Over Depiction of Her Having a 'Met Gala Meltdown in Self-Published Novel by Former Mag Editor

The novel reimagines the Met Gala as the "Crown Ball" and includes thinly veiled references to real figures including Oprah Winfrey, Anna Wintour, Mick Jagger and Taylor Swift.

One scene describes Lady Gaga becoming overwhelmed before performing at the 2010 Met Gala in New York, retreating backstage in distress. While the book is presented as fiction, its close parallels to real events have prompted backlash.

An entertainment source said: "Gaga is not taking this lightly at all. From her perspective, the way she's been portrayed feels unnecessarily dramatic and, frankly, unfair given how hard she works to maintain control and professionalism, especially in high-pressure environments like that."