Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's DOJ Accused of Shredding 'Huge Amounts' of Jeffrey Epstein Files After His Death

image of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: mega

A new report claims large volumes of Epstein-related documents were destroyed days after his death.

Profile Image

March 22 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's Justice Department is facing renewed scrutiny after a newly surfaced report claimed officials destroyed large volumes of documents in the days following Jeffrey Epstein's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The explosive allegation, buried in a batch of records released earlier this year, suggests key materials may have been discarded while federal investigators were still trying to piece together what happened inside the New York jail where the disgraced financier died.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Huge Amounts’ of Paperwork Allegedly Destroyed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Witnesses described 'bags of shredded documents' being removed from the jail.
Source: mega

Witnesses described 'bags of shredded documents' being removed from the jail.

According to the document, seen by The Daily Beast, a Bureau of Prisons review team was sent into the Metropolitan Correctional Center shortly after Epstein was found dead in August 2019.

But instead of simply examining procedures, witnesses described a steady stream of shredded paperwork being hauled out of the facility.

"[Redacted] has never seen this amount of bags of shredded documents coming out to be put in the dumpster at the rear gate of the MCC," the report stated.

The activity reportedly unfolded while multiple agencies, including the FBI and inspector general officials, were present amid the ongoing investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

'Make Sure You Get That Box Too'

image of The alleged shredding took place while multiple agencies were still investigating Epstein's death.
Source: mega

The alleged shredding took place while multiple agencies were still investigating Epstein's death.

The account paints a chaotic picture, with individuals allegedly rushing to dispose of materials as the review unfolded.

"Last week Epstein hung himself, and there is an ongoing investigation," the report reads, noting that the after-action team was meant to assess what went wrong.

Instead, witnesses said documents were being destroyed in bulk.

"[Redacted] was bringing back bags of shredded papers, around 4 or 5 bags, and caller brought them into the gate to throw into the dumpster. [Redacted] told caller that the after-action team is shredding huge amounts of paperwork," the report read.

"Caller found it suspicious that an after-action team charged with investigating would be shredding huge amounts of paperwork," the document continued.

At one point, those overseeing the process allegedly instructed others: "'Make sure you get that box too.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Documents Dumped Before Scheduled Pickup

image of One account called the document destruction 'suspicious.'
Source: mega

One account called the document destruction 'suspicious.'

The report also suggests there was urgency behind the disposal effort.

The document noted the dumpster was due to be collected within days, warning: "If anyone cares about what was shredded, it needs to be picked up before Monday by 8 am."

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Joseph Duggar

Sicko Joseph Duggar Admitted 'Intentions Were Not Pure' While Confessing to Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's Family 'Continues to Believe' Mom Nancy Will Be Found in New Emotional Message: 'Someone Knows Something'

Death, Doubts and Demands for Answers

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of The report warned the discarded materials could be gone for good after a scheduled pickup.
Source: mega

The report warned the discarded materials could be gone for good after a scheduled pickup.

Epstein's 2019 death inside federal custody has continued to spark controversy, with officials ruling it a suicide despite a wave of public skepticism.

Then-Attorney General William Barr said he was "appalled" by the circumstances, admitting the case raised "serious questions that must be answered."

Those concerns only deepened after it was revealed that guards had failed to perform required checks and were accused of falsifying records, though charges were later dropped.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.