Donald Trump's DOJ Accused of Shredding 'Huge Amounts' of Jeffrey Epstein Files After His Death
March 22 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's Justice Department is facing renewed scrutiny after a newly surfaced report claimed officials destroyed large volumes of documents in the days following Jeffrey Epstein's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The explosive allegation, buried in a batch of records released earlier this year, suggests key materials may have been discarded while federal investigators were still trying to piece together what happened inside the New York jail where the disgraced financier died.
‘Huge Amounts’ of Paperwork Allegedly Destroyed
According to the document, seen by The Daily Beast, a Bureau of Prisons review team was sent into the Metropolitan Correctional Center shortly after Epstein was found dead in August 2019.
But instead of simply examining procedures, witnesses described a steady stream of shredded paperwork being hauled out of the facility.
"[Redacted] has never seen this amount of bags of shredded documents coming out to be put in the dumpster at the rear gate of the MCC," the report stated.
The activity reportedly unfolded while multiple agencies, including the FBI and inspector general officials, were present amid the ongoing investigation.
'Make Sure You Get That Box Too'
The account paints a chaotic picture, with individuals allegedly rushing to dispose of materials as the review unfolded.
"Last week Epstein hung himself, and there is an ongoing investigation," the report reads, noting that the after-action team was meant to assess what went wrong.
Instead, witnesses said documents were being destroyed in bulk.
"[Redacted] was bringing back bags of shredded papers, around 4 or 5 bags, and caller brought them into the gate to throw into the dumpster. [Redacted] told caller that the after-action team is shredding huge amounts of paperwork," the report read.
"Caller found it suspicious that an after-action team charged with investigating would be shredding huge amounts of paperwork," the document continued.
At one point, those overseeing the process allegedly instructed others: "'Make sure you get that box too.'"
Documents Dumped Before Scheduled Pickup
The report also suggests there was urgency behind the disposal effort.
The document noted the dumpster was due to be collected within days, warning: "If anyone cares about what was shredded, it needs to be picked up before Monday by 8 am."
Death, Doubts and Demands for Answers
Epstein's 2019 death inside federal custody has continued to spark controversy, with officials ruling it a suicide despite a wave of public skepticism.
Then-Attorney General William Barr said he was "appalled" by the circumstances, admitting the case raised "serious questions that must be answered."
Those concerns only deepened after it was revealed that guards had failed to perform required checks and were accused of falsifying records, though charges were later dropped.