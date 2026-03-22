EXCLUSIVE: Elton John 'Issued Desperate Plea to Godson Brooklyn Beckham to Make Peace With Parents' at Oscars After-Party
March 22 2026, Updated 12:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Elton John made a heartfelt appeal to his godson, Brooklyn Beckham, urging him to repair his fractured relationship with his parents during a private moment at his Oscars after-party in Los Angeles.
The singer, 78, hosted his annual Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday – a high-profile fundraiser for his AIDS foundation – attended by Brooklyn, 27, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, alongside guests including Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, as well as Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.
The gathering came just hours after Brooklyn publicly snubbed his mother, Victoria Beckham, 51, on Mother's Day in England, instead posting a tribute to his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner Peltz – prompting renewed scrutiny of the ongoing rift with his parents, David Beckham, 50, and Victoria.
An entertainment insider told us: "There was a definite change in the atmosphere away from the cameras, and Elton made a point of pulling Brooklyn aside for a quiet, one-on-one conversation. It wasn't tense or confrontational in any way, but it was clearly rooted in genuine care – this is someone who has known him for most of his life and still feels a strong sense of responsibility toward him."
Elton John Offers Godfatherly Guidance
The source continued: John spoke about the importance of family in a very measured, thoughtful way, acknowledging that things can become complicated but emphasizing that relationships like that are worth trying to mend. He didn't push or make demands, but he did gently suggest that Brooklyn think about taking a step toward reconciliation, even if it's just opening the door to communication again."
Another Hollywood insider said, "Given everything that had unfolded that same day publicly, there was an added weight to the conversation. It felt like the situation had reached a kind of turning point, where things could just as easily spiral further as they could begin to shift in a more positive direction."
Tension Rises Over Mother's Day Tribute
There was a sense that the timing made it more pressing – almost like an opportunity to either let the distance grow or take a step toward repairing things before they became even more entrenched. Brooklyn, who is now based in the United States with Nicola, has grown increasingly distant from his family in recent months.
His decision not to acknowledge Victoria on Mother's Day stood in contrast to widespread tributes shared across the United Kingdom, while his social media post celebrating Claudia's birthday, days after the occasion, drew particular attention due to its timing.
Peltz also shared a glowing tribute to her mother, writing about feeling "the luckiest ever," while Brooklyn reposted and engaged with the message, further highlighting his closeness with her family.
David Beckham Honors Wife Victoria Publicly
The couple previously spent Christmas with the Peltz family, including Nicola's brother Bradley Peltz. Meanwhile, David shared a public message celebrating Victoria, describing her as "the most amazing mummy" and thanking her for their family, while also posting tributes to his own mother, Sandra Beckham, and Victoria's mother, Jackie Adams.
Reports have also suggested that Brooklyn and Nicola issued a formal request last year for communication with his parents to be handled through legal representatives, underscoring the extent of the Beckham family breakdown.
Despite the ongoing estrangement, Brooklyn is believed to still be in contact with his grandfather Ted Beckham and his wife Hilary Meredith, maintaining a connection with extended family members even as tensions persist with his parents and siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.
John, who has long been close to the Beckham family, is understood to have remained a supportive figure throughout the dispute, using his position as Brooklyn's godfather to offer guidance during what insiders describe as a deeply personal and complex situation.