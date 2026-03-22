EXCLUSIVE: Elton John 'Issued Desperate Plea to Godson Brooklyn Beckham to Make Peace With Parents' at Oscars After-Party

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Source: MEGA John reportedly urged Brooklyn Beckham to mend his family rift.

The gathering came just hours after Brooklyn publicly snubbed his mother, Victoria Beckham, 51, on Mother's Day in England, instead posting a tribute to his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner Peltz – prompting renewed scrutiny of the ongoing rift with his parents, David Beckham, 50, and Victoria. An entertainment insider told us: "There was a definite change in the atmosphere away from the cameras, and Elton made a point of pulling Brooklyn aside for a quiet, one-on-one conversation. It wasn't tense or confrontational in any way, but it was clearly rooted in genuine care – this is someone who has known him for most of his life and still feels a strong sense of responsibility toward him."

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Elton John Offers Godfatherly Guidance

Source: MEGA Insiders said John pulled him aside for a private one on one chat.

The source continued: John spoke about the importance of family in a very measured, thoughtful way, acknowledging that things can become complicated but emphasizing that relationships like that are worth trying to mend. He didn't push or make demands, but he did gently suggest that Brooklyn think about taking a step toward reconciliation, even if it's just opening the door to communication again." Another Hollywood insider said, "Given everything that had unfolded that same day publicly, there was an added weight to the conversation. It felt like the situation had reached a kind of turning point, where things could just as easily spiral further as they could begin to shift in a more positive direction."

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Tension Rises Over Mother's Day Tribute

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/INSTAGRAM The gathering followed Brooklyn's public Mother’s Day snub of Victoria Beckham.

There was a sense that the timing made it more pressing – almost like an opportunity to either let the distance grow or take a step toward repairing things before they became even more entrenched. Brooklyn, who is now based in the United States with Nicola, has grown increasingly distant from his family in recent months. His decision not to acknowledge Victoria on Mother's Day stood in contrast to widespread tributes shared across the United Kingdom, while his social media post celebrating Claudia's birthday, days after the occasion, drew particular attention due to its timing. Peltz also shared a glowing tribute to her mother, writing about feeling "the luckiest ever," while Brooklyn reposted and engaged with the message, further highlighting his closeness with her family.

David Beckham Honors Wife Victoria Publicly

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Source: @davidbeckham/INSTAGRAM David Beckham publicly praised Victoria with a heartfelt Mother's Day post.