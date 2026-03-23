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Home > News > Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice's Marriage Implodes!: Epstein 'Crisis' Tearing Andrew Windsor's Daughter and Husband Apart as Pals Fear Impending Split

picture of Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice's marriage is on the verge of imploding according to pals following her father Andrew Windsor's links with Jeffrey Epstein.

March 23 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

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Princess Beatrice's marriage is imploding amid her father Andrew Windsor's controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal pals of the 37-year-old royal are concerned her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, has become increasingly distant at a time when she needs him most after Andrew's arrest last month.

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Where Has Beatrice's Husband Been?

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picture of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Source: MEGA

Mozzi has been wining and dining in Florida while his wife has become embroiled in Epstein scandal.

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Mozzi, a property developer and father of her two daughters, has been jetting across the Atlantic to promote his design business Banda in Palm Beach, Florida, while Beatrice herself became embroiled in the Epstein scandal after being named numerous times in the Files.

Sources told The Daily Mail that there had been "distance" between Beatrice and her husband, who is allegedly "keen to avoid his business being tainted by the scandal enveloping the House of York."

An insider said: "Things haven't been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through.

"She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he's been pulling away."

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Why Has Husband Left Beatrice Unsupported?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Source: MEGA

Mozzi is worried how his links with Andrew have impacted his business.

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Meanwhile, an additional source claimed to the outlet: "He's really worried his in-laws will affect his business...He's all about himself at the moment. You have to feel for Beatrice."

Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, is reportedly taking a different approach to the situation.

"Eugenie's husband is said to be standing by his wife amid the ensuing Epstein scandal—but refuses to allow disgraced Sarah Ferguson to move into the family home.

A source also claimed: "His first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention and he won't do anything to increase that."

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Eugenie Husband Far More Supportive Amid Family Woes

picture of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank has been far more supportive of his wife, compared to his brother-in-law.

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According to the publication, Eugenie, 36, and Brooksbank, 39, are allegedly aligned when it comes to her mom.

"Sarah is difficult to live with and they don't want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment," a source alleged.

"That's not to say they are not concerned about her welfare—they just don't actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily."

RadarOnline.com recently told how Ferguson is said to be secretly living with Priscilla Presley – as the Duchess of York continues to endure what sources describe as a "sad sofa-surfing existence" in the United States amid ongoing fallout from her links to Epstein.

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Photo of Priscilla Presley and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley has offered up her home to Sarah Ferguson following the Epstein scandal.

The former royal, 66, has not been publicly seen in the U.K. since December and is believed to have spent recent months moving between the U.A.E., Switzerland, the French Alps, and Ireland before arriving in New York

One insider told us: "Away from the public eye, Sarah is secretly living under Priscilla Presley's roof, using it as a temporary refuge while she navigates her current, and pretty sad, sofa-surfing existence."

"It's not a permanent solution by any means – more a stopgap while she tries to figure out her next move," the source claimed.

"At the moment, she doesn't have anything resembling a settled home base, so she's leaning heavily on the goodwill and support of a very small circle of trusted friends just to get through day-to-day life."

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