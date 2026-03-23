Princess Beatrice's Marriage Implodes!: Epstein 'Crisis' Tearing Andrew Windsor's Daughter and Husband Apart as Pals Fear Impending Split

Mozzi, a property developer and father of her two daughters, has been jetting across the Atlantic to promote his design business Banda in Palm Beach, Florida, while Beatrice herself became embroiled in the Epstein scandal after being named numerous times in the Files.

Sources told The Daily Mail that there had been "distance" between Beatrice and her husband, who is allegedly "keen to avoid his business being tainted by the scandal enveloping the House of York."

An insider said: "Things haven't been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through.

"She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he's been pulling away."