EXCLUSIVE: The Heartbreaking Reason Princess Eugenie Left a Seat Vacant at Wedding to Jack Brooksbank

The empty chair was about ensuring the comfort and clear sightline of the Queen, 92, who attended alongside her husband, Prince Philip, 97.

According to royal protocol, no one is permitted to sit directly in front of the monarch. A source said: "Custom at St. George's Chapel places the Queen and senior members of the royal family in the right-hand choir stalls nearest the altar.

"Long-standing protocol makes it clear that no guest should be seated ahead of the monarch in a way that would block her line of sight during the service."

In Eugenie's case, the Queen chose not to occupy the front-row seat herself, apparently because she did not find it comfortable.

Instead, she opted to sit in the second row beside Philip, leaving the chair in front intentionally vacant so nothing would block her view of her granddaughter exchanging vows.