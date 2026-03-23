According to both whistleblowers and former prisoners – as well as photographic and video evidence reproduced here – the he--holes are meant to inspire fear in the hearts of Putin's enemies – and, specifically, those from Ukraine .

Moscow butcher Vladimir Putin is lording over a secret network of gulags where prisoners are brutally tortured in dozens of macabre and unspeakable ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Vladimir Zhbankov said Vladimir Putin's prison network operates outside the legal system and uses torture methods like the electric shock device called 'Putin's Phone.'

More than 16,000 Ukrainian civilians – as well as untold numbers of the nation's POWs – have vanished into this web of 180 sites scattered around Russia since Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022.

"All of this exists outside the legal field," says Vladimir Zhbankov, of Poshuk.Polon, an organization that helps families find their loved ones once they fall into one of Putin's prison wormholes.

"It's an absurd situation; even in Stalin's time, there were always charges."

Ex-prisoners describe being subjected to a monstrous menu of bizarre and excruciatingly painful methods of torment.

In a horrific example of abuse dubbed "Putin's Phone," some had their bodies wired to – and shocked by – old Soviet-era battery-powered field phones.