EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's AI Embarrassment — Icon Uses Tech to Churn Out 'Soulless Tune'

The 79-year-old's inner circle is increasingly worried she's being steered into projects that benefit others more than her.

The concerns intensified after Minnelli and her sister Lorna Luft approved the use of their mom Judy Garland's voice for the same AI audio company, ElevenLabs. They fear Minnelli's AI music isn't about artistic experimentation but about monetizing her legacy while she's still alive to rubber-stamp it.

"Who is advising her to do this?" the source wondered. "Because it's clearly not people who are protecting her legacy. This is so far beneath her."