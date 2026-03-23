EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's AI Embarrassment — Icon Uses Tech to Churn Out 'Soulless Tune'
March 23 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Liza Minnelli's latest project pairs her speaking voice with AI-generated music, creating a track insiders said doesn't do justice to the Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner's legendary talent.
"It's awful. Soulless. It barely even sounds like Liza," an insider who's heard it told RadarOnline.com.
Insiders Fear Minnelli’s Legacy Exploited
The 79-year-old's inner circle is increasingly worried she's being steered into projects that benefit others more than her.
The concerns intensified after Minnelli and her sister Lorna Luft approved the use of their mom Judy Garland's voice for the same AI audio company, ElevenLabs. They fear Minnelli's AI music isn't about artistic experimentation but about monetizing her legacy while she's still alive to rubber-stamp it.
"Who is advising her to do this?" the source wondered. "Because it's clearly not people who are protecting her legacy. This is so far beneath her."
Feinstein Role Sparks Minnelli Alarm
Some point to Minnelli's longtime friend and handler, Michael Feinstein. Many in her inner circle say they don't trust him, though they do acknowledge one uncomfortable truth – Minnelli listens to him.
Feinstein's work is said to appear on the album, alarming many of those closest to her.
However, a friend of Feinstein's pushed back on that claim.
"Michael wasn't involved at all in Liza's project, zero," the source told RadarOnline.com. "The only connection is that they are both investors in the company, ElevenLabs."