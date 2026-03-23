EXCLUSIVE: Stars Ditching Disgraced Casey Wasserman — Clients Pulling Plug on Power Broker After Jeffrey Epstein Revelations
March 23 2026, Updated 7:00 a.m. ET
Hollywood hotshot Casey Wasserman is feeling the burn as multiple clients have left his namesake management firm following the revelation of risqué messages he exchanged long ago with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's now-imprisoned madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pop singer Chappell Roan, soccer legend Abby Wambach, country crooner Orville Peck and others have cut ties with the Wasserman Agency.
Abby Wambach Demands Wasserman Resign
Wambach wrote in a post on Instagram: "I read Casey Wasserman's correspondences in the Epstein files. I know what I know, and I am following my gut and my values. I will not participate in any business arrangement under his leadership… Casey should resign. He should leave, so more people like me don't have to."
As RadarOnline.com reported last week, Wasserman, 51, faced calls for him to step down as chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28) after his past relationship with disgraced British socialite Maxwell was exposed.
Demands for the honcho's head erupted after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of Epstein files, some of which showed the then-married father of two exchanging titillating messages with Maxwell, who is now serving 20 years in a federal penitentiary in Texas for sex trafficking after serving up women and girls to her twisted boss.
Emails Reveal Flirty Maxwell Exchanges
In one 2003 exchange, Maxwell tells Wasserman that she had been thinking about him, and he replied: "I think of you all the time ... So what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?"
Maxwell seductively promised: "I shall be wearing a tight leather flying suit..."
In another email, Wasserman whined, "I miss you," and pleaded, "Can we book that massage now?"
She teased: "All that rubbing – are you sure you can take it?"
Olympics Boss Keeps Powerful Role
However, his high-profile sports post appears to be safe as LA28's executive committee of the board insisted: "Mr. Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games."
Wasserman has stated he "deeply regrets" his correspondence with Maxwell, which happened "long before her horrific crimes came to light," and denied having any personal or business relationship with Epstein.