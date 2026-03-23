EXCLUSIVE: Stars Ditching Disgraced Casey Wasserman — Clients Pulling Plug on Power Broker After Jeffrey Epstein Revelations

Wambach wrote in a post on Instagram: "I read Casey Wasserman's correspondences in the Epstein files. I know what I know, and I am following my gut and my values. I will not participate in any business arrangement under his leadership… Casey should resign. He should leave, so more people like me don't have to."

As RadarOnline.com reported last week, Wasserman, 51, faced calls for him to step down as chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28) after his past relationship with disgraced British socialite Maxwell was exposed.

Demands for the honcho's head erupted after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of Epstein files, some of which showed the then-married father of two exchanging titillating messages with Maxwell, who is now serving 20 years in a federal penitentiary in Texas for sex trafficking after serving up women and girls to her twisted boss.