EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Confidantes Accused of Leaking Details of Post-Epstein Files Rehab 'To Get the Sympathy Vote'
Feb. 25 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson's inner circle is being accused of leaking details of her recent alleged stay at a luxury Swiss rehab clinic in a bid to win back public sympathy as fresh scrutiny over her links to Jeffrey Epstein engulfs the House of York.
Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York, is said to have quietly left the U.K. shortly after Christmas to spend several weeks at the $18,000-a-day Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, Switzerland.
The claims have made global headlines, with Ferguson's recent absence from public life following renewed attention on emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice detailing her continued contact with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution.
Her former husband, the former Prince Andrew, 66, has denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 at 66, but was stripped of his royal and military patronages by King Charles and has now been released "under investigation" after being arrested by cops on suspicion of misconduct in public office, relating to claims he shared sensitive information with Epstein while acting as a trade envoy for Britain.
A 'Broken' Duchess Seeks Solace
A Swiss source said Ferguson fled the U.K. for Zurich just after Christmas and stayed until the end of January. They added she always feels "at home" at wellness center Paracelsus, due to the "love and attention" lavished on her at the eye-wateringly expensive facility.
Another friend said Ferguson had been left "totally broken" by the public release of her emails to Epstein.
The lakeside facility where she apparently holed up, founded by Jan Gerber, markets itself as a discreet sanctuary offering bespoke treatment for addiction, trauma, burnout, and depression.
Packages can cost $148,000 for a three-day check-up or $470,000 for a month-long residential program, with clients assigned a team of at least 15 experts and provided with private chefs, chauffeurs and penthouse accommodation.
Ferguson has previously spoken publicly about her experience there. In June, she wrote on Facebook: "I recently spent time at Paracelsus Recovery in Zurich, a clinic known for its discreet, bespoke care for those facing complex mental health and addiction challenges, to learn more. What I found was not only a centre of clinical excellence, but a place of deep humanity."
Image Reset or Genuine Recovery?
But some insiders have suggested the publicity surrounding her stay may not have been accidental.
One source said: "There is a growing belief that details of the clinic were allowed to surface to soften her image. By framing it as a mental health retreat, the hope is that the narrative shifts from scandal to vulnerability."
Another insider said: "Sarah understands the power of perception. Presenting herself as someone seeking help and healing invites compassion at a time when the Epstein disclosures have been deeply damaging."
"Her inner circle was hoping leaking details of her wellness center stay would get her a sympathy vote."
Emails released by the Justice Department showed Ferguson appealing to Epstein for financial assistance and apologizing for publicly distancing herself from him. The correspondence also revealed she took her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, to lunch with Epstein days after his release from jail.
Both daughters have been attempting to rebuild their public profiles.
Another source said: "Sarah is acutely aware that her public standing has taken a serious hit and that simply returning to Britain as if nothing has happened is not an option. She believes she has to draw a line under this chapter and reposition herself.
"By speaking openly about seeking treatment and confronting past trauma, she is trying to change the conversation.
"The emphasis on mental health and recovery is intended to show reflection and accountability, to signal that she is working on herself and hoping to step back into public life with a different tone and renewed purpose."