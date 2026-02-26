EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Confidantes Accused of Leaking Details of Post-Epstein Files Rehab 'To Get the Sympathy Vote'

Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York, is said to have quietly left the U.K. shortly after Christmas to spend several weeks at the $18,000-a-day Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, Switzerland.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson 's inner circle is being accused of leaking details of her recent alleged stay at a luxury Swiss rehab clinic in a bid to win back public sympathy as fresh scrutiny over her links to Jeffrey Epstein engulfs the House of York.

The claims have made global headlines, with Ferguson's recent absence from public life following renewed attention on emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice detailing her continued contact with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution.

Insiders accused Ferguson’s inner circle of leaking details about her stay to win public sympathy.

A Swiss source said Ferguson fled the U.K. for Zurich just after Christmas and stayed until the end of January. They added she always feels "at home" at wellness center Paracelsus, due to the "love and attention" lavished on her at the eye-wateringly expensive facility.

Another friend said Ferguson had been left "totally broken" by the public release of her emails to Epstein.

The lakeside facility where she apparently holed up, founded by Jan Gerber, markets itself as a discreet sanctuary offering bespoke treatment for addiction, trauma, burnout, and depression.

Packages can cost $148,000 for a three-day check-up or $470,000 for a month-long residential program, with clients assigned a team of at least 15 experts and provided with private chefs, chauffeurs and penthouse accommodation.

Ferguson has previously spoken publicly about her experience there. In June, she wrote on Facebook: "I recently spent time at Paracelsus Recovery in Zurich, a clinic known for its discreet, bespoke care for those facing complex mental health and addiction challenges, to learn more. What I found was not only a centre of clinical excellence, but a place of deep humanity."