Epstein Joked He 'Deserved the Nobel Prize' If Wheelchair-Bound Stephen Hawking 'Had Sex with Women' on the Vile Perv's Private Island
Feb. 25 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein and a friend once joked the s-- fiend "deserved the Nobel Prize for medical science" if rumors that wheelchair-bound Stephen Hawking had slept with underage girls while on the creep's private island turned out to be true, RadarOnline.com can report.
Hawking has been seen in pictures surrounded by bikini-clad women on the island and was mentioned multiple times in the Department of Justice's massive Epstein files dump.
Epstein's Nobel Prize
The late British physicist, who suffered from ALS and died in 2018 at age 76, had long been tied to Epstein.
In a 2015 email addressed to real estate legend Andrew Farkas, Epstein wrote: "I kid you not, the local papers are suggesting that steven hawking had s-- with underage girls on island. !! [sic]'
Farkas, the billionaire founder of Island Capital Bank, sarcastically replied: "If it were true, you'd received the Nobel Prize for medical science."
In the photo, Hawking could be seen lying on a lounge chair, sandwiched between two women in black bikinis. The three were holding what appeared to be fruity tropical drinks, while the scientist had a wide grin from ear to ear.
Stephen Hawking Visited Epstein Island
The photo most likely came from a science symposium at The Ritz-Carlton in St. Thomas in 2006, where Hawking presented a speech on quantum cosmology.
During one night of the conference, guests were shuttled over to Epstein's private s-- island, Little St. James, for a barbecue and submarine tour.
According to reports, the sub was custom-fitted for Hawking’s wheelchair. A photo of the event shows him being personally attended to by a young blonde with her hair in a ponytail.
Hawking is referenced around 250 times in the Epstein files, though he has not been accused of any crimes related to the alleged s-- trafficker.
His family explained the bikini-clad women were actually his long-term caretakers, telling the Daily Mail: "Professor Hawking made some of the greatest contributions to physics in the 20th century while at the same time being the longest-known survivor of motor neurone disease, a debilitating condition which left him reliant on a ventilator, voice synthesiser, wheelchair and round-the-clock medical care.
"Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct on his part is wrong and far-fetched in the extreme."
Epstein's Scientific Method
Epstein seemed to take a special interest in scientists. In the explosive book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Deidre Stratton, the woman tasked with recruiting young massage therapists for Epstein in New Mexico, said the wealthy financier often backed their experimental research.
"He would often have... You know, like the guy that won the Nobel Prize for discovering the quark in quantum physics, a guy that won the Nobel Prize for a DNA discovery, people that helped to found Microsoft. Those were the kind of people that were there," Stratton said. "Scientific and brilliant.
"They would have very erudite conversations over meals. You would pick up a word here and there. Obviously, you couldn't really hear the whole thing."
Stratton continued: "They would invite them to lunch, and Ghislaine Maxwell would have this tablet, and she would write down the facts that they would tell them.
"At one point she told me, 'Well, you get the information from an expert, and then you get rid of them.'"