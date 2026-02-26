Epstein Joked He 'Deserved the Nobel Prize' If Wheelchair-Bound Stephen Hawking 'Had Sex with Women' on the Vile Perv's Private Island

Epstein seemed to take a special interest in scientists. In the explosive book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Deidre Stratton, the woman tasked with recruiting young massage therapists for Epstein in New Mexico, said the wealthy financier often backed their experimental research.

"He would often have... You know, like the guy that won the Nobel Prize for discovering the quark in quantum physics, a guy that won the Nobel Prize for a DNA discovery, people that helped to found Microsoft. Those were the kind of people that were there," Stratton said. "Scientific and brilliant.

"They would have very erudite conversations over meals. You would pick up a word here and there. Obviously, you couldn't really hear the whole thing."

Stratton continued: "They would invite them to lunch, and Ghislaine Maxwell would have this tablet, and she would write down the facts that they would tell them.

"At one point she told me, 'Well, you get the information from an expert, and then you get rid of them.'"