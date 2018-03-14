Scientist Stephen Hawking Dies At 76

Scientist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76.

A spokesperson for the world famous physicist and cosmologist confirmed the news.

“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today, ” Professor Hawking’s children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.

“He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

PHOTOS:Alan Thicke’s Ex-Wife Shares ‘Shocking Sadness’ Over Actor’s Death

“His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world.

“He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’

“We will miss him forever.”

Hawking was given only two years to live when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 1963. But he defeated all odds and went on to study at Cambridge and became one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.