Gavin Newsom 'Is Spiraling': Megyn Kelly Rips California Governor Over Racist 'Dumb' Comment to Black Mayor
Feb. 25 2026, Updated 7:46 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly tore Gavin Newsom to shreds over his racist comments about being "like" his Black audience in having difficulty reading and having a low SAT score, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The California governor was on a book tour stop in Georgia, speaking with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, when he made the claim. Kelly was having none of it, with the conservative firebrand claiming the likely 2028 presidential hopeful is "spiraling.
Megyn Kelly Claims Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Relate to Black Viewers Was an Epic Fail
During her weekly appearance with host Paul Murray on Sky News Australia, a clip of Newsom's pandering comments was played, leaving Kelly shaking her head at his bragging about not being intelligent.
"Here's the worst part. They're like, he's said this many times about his terrible SAT score. He got a 960, and how he can't read. Yes, he has. Here's the problem. He was sitting in front of a mostly Black audience across from a Black interviewer, and he said, 'I'm like you, dumb,'" she sneered.
Kelly pointed out, "Like it is one thing if you just say like I'm dumb. I don't score well on tests, or I have dyslexia, and I can't read. That is very different from looking at a majority minority audience and saying I'm like you, dumb and can't read. See, I'm looking to bond with you."
Gavin Newsom's Defensive, F-Bomb Responses
Kelly noted, "It's so devastating. And he was totally spiraling all day yesterday. He was trying to diminish it."
Newsom's press office tried to claim the backlash was "MAGA-manufactured outrage," but Kelly wasn't having it.
Kelly observed how Newsom responded with a flurry of angry F-bombs after Fox News' Sean Hannity shared the clip and quipped the governor "Thinks a 960 SAT makes him 'like' Black Americans."
The Sirius XM host also pointed out Newson's press office told nonpartisan reporter Susan Crabtree to "f--- off" when she asked for more details about his dyslexia claims.
'It's Worse Than We Knew'
"So he is spiraling. They are very defensive," Kelly recognized.
"They're scared. And as soon as I saw that, I said, 'Oh my god, it's worse than we knew,'" she said about how Newsom's numbers have been plummeting from their high in August 2025 when he started openly attacking President Donald Trump and mocking him mercilessly on social media.
"And then today, the poll comes out. He's going down the drain in his presidential numbers and his presidential hopes," Kelly shared.
She made sure to note, "Not as a result of yesterday or two days ago. It's too soon. They're already going down, and this is not going to help."
Not What Black Voters 'Think of Themselves'
Kelly stated, "And now you have these leftist enablers running to say,'"Oh, I think this is going to help him,'" about Newsom's failed attempt to seem relatable.
"You know, this is the way they used to attack Trump. And they thought that it would upset MAGA, but the more it got circulated, the more MAGA loved him because it was a real humanizing moment," she noted of the president.
Kelly went on to assert there is a huge difference between the two parties' bases.
"No, the Democrat base is black, especially black women. They are not going to feel in solidarity with the would-be President Newsom because they, too, are dumb. That is not what they think of themselves. It may now be what they think of Gavin," she snarked.