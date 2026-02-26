Gavin Newsom 'Is Spiraling': Megyn Kelly Rips California Governor Over Racist 'Dumb' Comment to Black Mayor

The California governor was on a book tour stop in Georgia, speaking with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, when he made the claim. Kelly was having none of it, with the conservative firebrand claiming the likely 2028 presidential hopeful is "spiraling.

Megyn Kelly tore Gavin Newsom to shreds over his racist comments about being "like" his Black audience in having difficulty reading and having a low SAT score, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During her weekly appearance with host Paul Murray on Sky News Australia, a clip of Newsom's pandering comments was played, leaving Kelly shaking her head at his bragging about not being intelligent.

"Here's the worst part. They're like, he's said this many times about his terrible SAT score. He got a 960, and how he can't read. Yes, he has. Here's the problem. He was sitting in front of a mostly Black audience across from a Black interviewer, and he said, 'I'm like you, dumb,'" she sneered.

Kelly pointed out, "Like it is one thing if you just say like I'm dumb. I don't score well on tests, or I have dyslexia, and I can't read. That is very different from looking at a majority minority audience and saying I'm like you, dumb and can't read. See, I'm looking to bond with you."