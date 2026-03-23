EXCLUSIVE: Nick Reiner's Devastated Siblings Have Severed Ties With Double-Murder Accused 'Parent Slayer'

"Nick's defense is Nick's defense. They're not involved," reveals an insider close to them.

Nick, 32, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles Superior Court to two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, beloved director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, on Dec. 14.

A deputy public defender entered the plea on behalf of Nick, who appeared in court with his head shaved and wearing a prison uniform.

He's been held without bail since being arrested shortly after the killings.

Prominent defense attorney Alan Jackson had initially been retained to represent Nick; he withdrew from the case due to an undisclosed disagreement but added Nick is "not guilty of murder" under California law.

Nick's next court date is April 29. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.