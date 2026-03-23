EXCLUSIVE: How Cher's Son Elijah's Blues Have Sent His Diva Mom, 79, Spiraling Into Despair

Allman was collared on Feb. 27 at St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. According to police, the 49-year-old musician caused a ruckus in the prep school's dining hall, assaulted people with a cane and made inappropriate comments to female students.

He was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count each of criminal trespass, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, and released on his own recognizance.

Hollywood insiders said Elijah, whose dad is late rocker Gregg Allman, has no known connection to the school or any known children but he reportedly claimed to be a "prospective parent."

Two days later, he was nabbed again for allegedly breaking into a home in nearby Windham after a terrified woman hiding in a closet called for aid.