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EXCLUSIVE: How Cher's Son Elijah's Blues Have Sent His Diva Mom, 79, Spiraling Into Despair

chers son elijahs blues diva mom spiraling
Source: MEGA

Cher's son, Elijah's struggles, leave the 79-year-old diva spiraling with worry and despair.

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March 23 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Cher is desperate to save her longtime addict son, Elijah Blue Allman, who was recently arrested twice in New Hampshire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Cher's tried everything to help Elijah – from putting him through rehab and giving him a home of his own to trying the tough love approach and icing him out in the hope it would shake some sense into him," confided an insider, who said Cher is now considering yet another intervention.

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Elijah Allman Arrest Sparks Shock

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Elijah Blue Allman, son of Cher and the late Gregg Allman, was arrested after an incident at St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire.
Source: MEGA

Elijah Blue Allman, son of Cher and the late Gregg Allman, was arrested after an incident at St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire.

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Allman was collared on Feb. 27 at St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. According to police, the 49-year-old musician caused a ruckus in the prep school's dining hall, assaulted people with a cane and made inappropriate comments to female students.

He was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count each of criminal trespass, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, and released on his own recognizance.

Hollywood insiders said Elijah, whose dad is late rocker Gregg Allman, has no known connection to the school or any known children but he reportedly claimed to be a "prospective parent."

Two days later, he was nabbed again for allegedly breaking into a home in nearby Windham after a terrified woman hiding in a closet called for aid.

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Allman Busted in Second Arrest

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Police said Elijah was found inside a Windham home after allegedly breaking in and causing property damage.
Source: MEGA

Police said Elijah was found inside a Windham home after allegedly breaking in and causing property damage.

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Lawmen said Elijah was found smoking a cigarette on the caller's living room couch, claiming he had permission to be there. They allege he'd busted open a back door and burned a rug with a discarded cig, resulting in $2,700 in damages.

He was charged with two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail, and is being preventively held in jail.

It's unclear why Elijah was on the East Coast after years of bouncing around California homes and hotels. But one source says that it seems "he's sofa-surfing all over the country."

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Cher previously sought a conservatorship over son Elijah amid concerns about his substance abuse.
Source: MEGA

Cher previously sought a conservatorship over son Elijah amid concerns about his substance abuse.

The Deadsy frontman, who has a history of heroin and opioid use, was saved after overdosing in June 2025 – two months after estranged wife Marieangela King filed for divorce following 13 years together.

Two years earlier, Believe singer Cher, 79, had sought to have Elijah placed in a conservatorship because of alleged mental health and substance abuse issues.

However, the court denied her bid, citing insufficient evidence of incapacity, and she later dropped the case.

"The situation is tearing poor Cher apart," the insider added. "For all of Elijah's demons, she loves him dearly."

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