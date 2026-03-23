EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Ex Keith Urban Bottoms Out — Country Crooner Starting Over With New Manager and Music After Shock Split
March 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Country rocker Keith Urban has made a clean sweep of his past life after hitting rock bottom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With his marriage to Nicole Kidman in the rearview mirror, Urban has cut ties with his longtime manager and is renovating his recording studio in Nashville and planning a new album.
Keith Urban Purges Old Life
"Keith's now living a life that's been completely purged of everyone to do with his past life," said a source. "He's tired of his career coming second, so he's taking this fresh start very seriously. He's excited by all the new faces working with him.
"Friends might fear he's going off the rails, but it's the first sign that he's getting over his post-divorce slump – because he was becoming 'scary' isolated for a while there."
The Blue Ain't Your Color singer's divorce from Nicole, 58, was finalized in early January and he hasn't been seen in public with the couple's daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15 – for more than a year.
According to the exes' divorce agreement, the girls spend the vast majority of their time with Kidman.
Urban’s Manager Exit Raises Eyebrows
Another seismic change in Urban's life is the surprise split from his manager of more than two decades, Gary Borman.
In a statement, Urban spoke of how "grateful" he was for their "incredible and successful time together."
But insiders suspect there's more to the story.
"Gary's retirement has raised plenty of eyebrows," shared a source. "He's in his 70s, sure, but it's still surprising that he walked away now – unless Keith asked him to."
Nicole Kidman Leaning on Travolta
The singer, 58, has signed with Crush Music, which manages Miley Cyrus and the band Green Day.
Meanwhile, Kidman's old pal John Travolta – who lost wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer in 2020 – has offered her a shoulder to cry on.
The two bonded during Kidman's marriage to Tom Cruise and John "understands what it's like to have your private life pulled apart in public," said the source.
"They talk quite often now. It means a lot to Nicole that he cares enough to show his support by checking in."