EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Ex Keith Urban Bottoms Out — Country Crooner Starting Over With New Manager and Music After Shock Split

"Keith's now living a life that's been completely purged of everyone to do with his past life," said a source. "He's tired of his career coming second, so he's taking this fresh start very seriously. He's excited by all the new faces working with him.

"Friends might fear he's going off the rails, but it's the first sign that he's getting over his post-divorce slump – because he was becoming 'scary' isolated for a while there."

The Blue Ain't Your Color singer's divorce from Nicole, 58, was finalized in early January and he hasn't been seen in public with the couple's daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15 – for more than a year.

According to the exes' divorce agreement, the girls spend the vast majority of their time with Kidman.