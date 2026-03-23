Alan Ritchson Victim Speaks Out and Claims 'Reacher' Actor Beat Him Up After Confronting Him Over Unsafe Driving in Neighborhood

Ronnie Taylor claimed the Reacher star was speeding and driving his motorcycle dangerously through their Brentwood, Tennessee, neighborhood, and when he attempted to air his concerns, the star allegedly got off his bike and "kicked the crap out of me," showing off the bloody cuts to his forehead, nose and face.

The other man in actor Alan Ritchson's videotaped beat-down is speaking out about what allegedly sparked the brawl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ronnie Taylor said he pleaded with the unknown rider to slow down on their upscale neighborhood's streets.

Taylor said the rider's dangerous driving was caught on Ring doorbell cameras by "numerous people in my neighborhood," who recorded Ritchson's speed-demon ways.

"I didn't know who it was, and I sort of flippantly said, 'Can you just slow it down, please?'" he told the outlet.

Taylor finally caught the rider in the act on March 21, when he "eventually saw the guy."

Explaining he's an "experienced motorcycle rider," himself, Taylor told TMZ the incident started after he heard the "revving and speeding through our neighborhood of a motorcycle."

Ronnie Raylor said he dropped to the ground and 'covered' himself to escape the beat-down.

"He hit me on the back of the head. I went to the ground and covered myself," Taylor recalled of how he tried to avoid a massive beatdown.

He admitted, "I did push him because he was coming toward me on his bike." When it happened a second time, Ritchson got off his bike and "kicked the crap out of me."

"On Sunday, when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time, I walked out in front of him and said, 'You've got to stop, someone is going to get hurt,'" he said of their initial interaction.

The next day, Taylor came face-to-face with the 6-foot-3-inch action star, still not aware he was the mystery rider.

Taylor said he had to take a stand for himself and his neighbors by reporting the incident to the police.

"I don't wish the guy any malice or ill will, but we just don't need people riding through neighborhoods like this, and I just decided to take a stand. Because someone has to, or it could end up way worse," he shared.

However, a source close to Ritchson claimed it was Taylor who instigated the situation by approaching the actor in a "really aggressive" manner.

The pal said it caused the War Machine actor to fall off his motorcycle, which resulted in cuts, bruising and a minor finger injury.

According to Ritchson's camp, Taylor egged on the star to hit him while he lay on the ground hurt. The friend said he tried to diffuse the situation by getting on his bike to leave, but the neighbor kept screaming at him.

The pal claimed Taylor "shoved" Ritchson to the ground, and the actor finally fought back. However, the tape obtained by TMZ showed it was seemingly the Fast X star who did all the pummeling.