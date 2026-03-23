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Home > News > Celebrity News

Alan Ritchson Victim Speaks Out and Claims 'Reacher' Actor Beat Him Up After Confronting Him Over Unsafe Driving in Neighborhood

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Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson's neighbor is telling his side of the story in the beat-down.

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March 23 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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The other man in actor Alan Ritchson's videotaped beat-down is speaking out about what allegedly sparked the brawl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ronnie Taylor claimed the Reacher star was speeding and driving his motorcycle dangerously through their Brentwood, Tennessee, neighborhood, and when he attempted to air his concerns, the star allegedly got off his bike and "kicked the crap out of me," showing off the bloody cuts to his forehead, nose and face.

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Neighbor Begged Alan Ritchson to 'Slow Down' on Motorcycle

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Photo of Alan Ritchman
Source: MEGA

Ronnie Taylor said he pleaded with the unknown rider to slow down on their upscale neighborhood's streets.

Explaining he's an "experienced motorcycle rider," himself, Taylor told TMZ the incident started after he heard the "revving and speeding through our neighborhood of a motorcycle."

Taylor finally caught the rider in the act on March 21, when he "eventually saw the guy."

"I didn't know who it was, and I sort of flippantly said, 'Can you just slow it down, please?'" he told the outlet.

Taylor said the rider's dangerous driving was caught on Ring doorbell cameras by "numerous people in my neighborhood," who recorded Ritchson's speed-demon ways.

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Interaction Between Ritchman and Taylor 'Escalated Quickly

Photo of Alan Ritchman
Source: MEGA

Ronnie Raylor said he dropped to the ground and 'covered' himself to escape the beat-down.

The next day, Taylor came face-to-face with the 6-foot-3-inch action star, still not aware he was the mystery rider.

"On Sunday, when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time, I walked out in front of him and said, 'You've got to stop, someone is going to get hurt,'" he said of their initial interaction.

Taylor claimed, "It escalated quite quickly from there."

He admitted, "I did push him because he was coming toward me on his bike." When it happened a second time, Ritchson got off his bike and "kicked the crap out of me."

"He hit me on the back of the head. I went to the ground and covered myself," Taylor recalled of how he tried to avoid a massive beatdown.

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Someone 'Has to Take a Stand' Against Alan Ritchson's Dangerous Driving

Photo of Alan Ritchman
Source: MEGA

Sources close to Alan Ritchson say his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, was the aggressor.

Taylor said he had to take a stand for himself and his neighbors by reporting the incident to the police.

"I don't wish the guy any malice or ill will, but we just don't need people riding through neighborhoods like this, and I just decided to take a stand. Because someone has to, or it could end up way worse," he shared.

However, a source close to Ritchson claimed it was Taylor who instigated the situation by approaching the actor in a "really aggressive" manner.

The pal said it caused the War Machine actor to fall off his motorcycle, which resulted in cuts, bruising and a minor finger injury.

According to Ritchson's camp, Taylor egged on the star to hit him while he lay on the ground hurt. The friend said he tried to diffuse the situation by getting on his bike to leave, but the neighbor kept screaming at him.

The pal claimed Taylor "shoved" Ritchson to the ground, and the actor finally fought back. However, the tape obtained by TMZ showed it was seemingly the Fast X star who did all the pummeling.

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Catherine Ritchson Feared Husband Alan's New Stunt Bike Was a 'Widowmaker'

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Photo of Alan and Cat Ritchman
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson's wife joked in January about the trouble he could get into on his new stunt bike.

Ritchson showed off the neon green Kawasaki stunt bike seen on the beating tape in a January Instagram post.

He thanks GTA Stunts Motorsports & Powder Coating, saying the company "killed it on this teardown. Rebuilt the new ZX6R from the ground up," adding "It’s stopies and loop time babay!" referring to nose-wheelies.

When asked what he should name the bike, Ritchson's wife, Catherine, wrote in the comments, "Widowmaker," hinting she was afraid of the trouble he could get into on the souped-up stunt bike.

The Motor City star responded to her worried comment, snarking, "So you’re saying you’re not hopping on the back?"

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