EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris' 'Vain' Biggest Regret Revealed After Movie Hardman's Death Aged 86
March 23 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Chuck Norris' death, aged 86, has left behind a legacy of box office success, cult fandom – and what sources describe as a lingering, "vain" regret he was never fully taken seriously as an actor.
Norris passed away following a medical emergency at a hospital in Hawaii, according to a statement released by his family.
Born Carlos Ray Norris in Ryan, Oklahoma, in 1940, he rose from a difficult childhood, marked by an abusive father and relocation to California with his mother, Wilma Norris, to become one of the defining action stars of the 1970s and 1980s.
A former US Air Force policeman who learned martial arts while stationed in South Korea, Norris built a reputation as a karate champion before transitioning into film, appearing alongside Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon in 1972 and later starring in films such as Breaker! Breaker! and Missing in Action.
He also became a television fixture with Walker, Texas Ranger.
Chuck Norris' Private Struggles Behind Image Revealed
A longtime associate of Norris said the actor's private frustrations often contrasted with his public persona.
The source said: "Chuck built an image of invincibility, but privately his biggest regret was that critics never took him seriously as an actor - it was something that stayed with him for years. It was out of vanity, as he really couldn't act, but he really wanted to be regarded more seriously."
Another insider added: "He knew audiences loved him, but there was always that sense he wanted recognition beyond the action roles, and he didn't feel he got it."
Despite once being labeled one of the worst actors by critics, Norris remained a major draw for fans, cultivating a loyal audience base that embraced his stoic performances and physical prowess. His career spanned more than five decades, with his roles often portraying lone, morally driven heroes who fought injustice.
Off-screen, he became an unlikely internet phenomenon in the 2000s, with viral "Chuck Norris Facts" jokes celebrating exaggerated feats of strength and endurance.
From Martial Arts to Internet Phenomenon
In his final public message, shared on Instagram to mark his 86th birthday on March 10, Norris appeared upbeat and reflective.
He said: "Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I'm grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love."
Norris added to his fans: "Your support through the years has meant more to me than you'll ever know."
Family members confirmed his death days later, describing him as both a global figure and a deeply devoted relative.
In a statement, they said: "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family." He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."
Family Mourns a Devoted Heart
Norris' early life shaped much of his outlook. Reflecting on his upbringing, he once said: "My father was negligent, abusive, exactly the kind of person I didn't want to be." After joining the Air Force at 18, he married Dianne Holechek, then 17, and later built a martial arts school whose students included Steve McQueen and Priscilla Presley.
Encouraged by McQueen to pursue acting, Norris eventually found success, though often outside the critical establishment. His 1984 film Missing in Action, inspired in part by the death of his younger brother Wieland in Vietnam, became one of his defining roles. He later said the loss was "the saddest day of my life."
Away from film, staunch Republican Norris was politically outspoken and maintained close ties with Republican figures, including George Bush and Ronald Reagan. He also became known for his conservative views and advocacy on issues including gun rights and military policy.
Even as his mainstream career slowed, Norris retained a devoted following, bolstered by his internet fame and enduring image as an indestructible action hero – an image that, according to those close to him, masked a more complicated relationship with his craft and legacy.