EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris' 'Vain' Biggest Regret Revealed After Movie Hardman's Death Aged 86

A longtime associate of Norris said the actor's private frustrations often contrasted with his public persona.

The source said: "Chuck built an image of invincibility, but privately his biggest regret was that critics never took him seriously as an actor - it was something that stayed with him for years. It was out of vanity, as he really couldn't act, but he really wanted to be regarded more seriously."

Another insider added: "He knew audiences loved him, but there was always that sense he wanted recognition beyond the action roles, and he didn't feel he got it."

Despite once being labeled one of the worst actors by critics, Norris remained a major draw for fans, cultivating a loyal audience base that embraced his stoic performances and physical prowess. His career spanned more than five decades, with his roles often portraying lone, morally driven heroes who fought injustice.

Off-screen, he became an unlikely internet phenomenon in the 2000s, with viral "Chuck Norris Facts" jokes celebrating exaggerated feats of strength and endurance.