'The President is Going to Die': Oregon Man, 47, Accused of Threatening to 'Hang Trump for Treason' In Chilling Messages to Probation Officer

Holgate was convicted and sentenced last year for making a slew of threats to kill Trump in posts on social media, direct messages to the White House, and calls to the U.S. Secret Service throughout 2024.

"The president is going to die," Holgate said during a June 2024 call to the Secret Service's Washington Field Office, adding, "I have the right to kill the president. I don't care if it is Trump or Biden."

After a short detention, the 47-year-old was released earlier this year to a Portland halfway house, where he apparently picked up right where he left off.

According to his new arrest warrant, which Radar has obtained, Holgate texted his parole officer multiple times, initially telling him, "Trump’s gonna fkn pardon me, or I'll kill him!!!!!"

He followed that up by threatening, "I'm done playin… everyone's f---ing dead!!?? Dead Dead Dead."