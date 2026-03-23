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Home > News > Donald Trump

'The President is Going to Die': Oregon Man, 47, Accused of Threatening to 'Hang Trump for Treason' In Chilling Messages to Probation Officer

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An Oregon man has threatened to kill President Trump after being released earlier this year.

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March 23 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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An Oregon man has threatened to kill President Trump, RadarOnline.com can report, just weeks after he was released on probation from prison for making similar threats in the past.

Diedrich Holgate is back in jail on the new charges, after originally being released on January 21 for threatening to make sure the president is "f---ing dead."

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The 47-year-old was released earlier this year to a Portland halfway house and made more threats.

Holgate was convicted and sentenced last year for making a slew of threats to kill Trump in posts on social media, direct messages to the White House, and calls to the U.S. Secret Service throughout 2024.

"The president is going to die," Holgate said during a June 2024 call to the Secret Service's Washington Field Office, adding, "I have the right to kill the president. I don't care if it is Trump or Biden."

After a short detention, the 47-year-old was released earlier this year to a Portland halfway house, where he apparently picked up right where he left off.

According to his new arrest warrant, which Radar has obtained, Holgate texted his parole officer multiple times, initially telling him, "Trump’s gonna fkn pardon me, or I'll kill him!!!!!"

He followed that up by threatening, "I'm done playin… everyone's f---ing dead!!?? Dead Dead Dead."

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The man threatened to 'hang' the president.

Other rants from the alleged assassin include declarations that "You're with me or You’re a traitor & infidel that’s taken the Mark of the beast."

He also threatened to deliver a similar fate to his probation officer and insisted, "Ain't a Judge I can’t hang for what they’ve done."

The officer appeared in court for Holgate's preliminary hearing and described how the troubled individual repeatedly said he was "going to kill the President" and threatened that the officer "would be erased," as well.

Holgate also reportedly threatened the officer was going to "burn in hell" for reporting him.

The officer told the court that they believed Holgate does indeed have the capacity to harm Trump, and that he was ordered to remain in custody pending his next hearing, scheduled for March 26.

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Before Trump returned to the Oval Office, he faced a handful of assassination threats.

Trump has already faced repeated assassination threats during his short second term.

Just last month, Ryan Routh, the man convicted of trying to assassinate President Trump during a 2024 incident at a Florida golf course, was sentenced to life in prison.

Routh was previously found guilty of lying in wait on a West Palm Beach golf course with a rifle for then-candidate Trump to arrive at the sixth hole. He was spotted and stopped before he could get off a shot.

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Trump was nearly killed in July 2024 by Thomas Crooks, 20.

The September 15, 2024, incident occurred just two months after Trump survived yet another assassination attempt while speaking at a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was shot and wounded in his upper right ear by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks.

Crooks was shot to death by a Secret Service sniper after firing eight rounds at Trump on July 13, 2024.

The Secret Service came under heavy scrutiny following both attempts, with critics calling the Crooks shooting the most significant security failure since the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981, and skeptics wondering what the FBI wasn't saying.

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