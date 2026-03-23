Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay Ex-Waitress $19M in Sexual Battery Lawsuit — After She Accused Disgraced Comic of Drugging and Raping Her in 1972

He's been ordered to pay the 84-year-old $17.5million in damages for her past trauma she experienced, as well as $1.75million for future mental suffering, according to Deadline.

According to the 2023 lawsuit, Motsinger and Cosby became friendly in the early 1970s when he invited her to go with him to a show. However, she said she "began to feel sick" after the actor gave her a glass of wine and "what she believed was an aspirin."

She claimed her memory after that was spotty and she allegedly floated in and out of consciousness. She claimed that she later woke up wearing only her underwear, and that was when she "knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby," according to court documents.

His trial began earlier this month.