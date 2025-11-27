EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's 'Furious' Reaction to Long-Time Rival Eddie Murphy Reigniting Their Feud With New Drug-Rape Gags
Nov. 26 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Bill Cosby will be "seething" when he learns Eddie Murphy has used a foul gag to reignite their decades-long rivalry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shamed comic is now living like a hermit in his huge Massachusetts estate, rarely venturing out of his super-secret lair high above the Deerfield River after a series of women accused him of drugging and raping them.
Cosby Has Eyes Locked-in on Murphy
But a source claimed he is "still wired into popular culture" and will "no doubt be keeping an eye on Eddie Murphy's new moves."
Murphy has shockingly stoked his long-running feud with Cosby by using a ventriloquist's dummy he had made of the comic to play out a scene where he sexually assaults a female victim.
The Beverly Hills Cop star pulls out the puppet in the last few minutes of his new Netflix documentary Being Eddie, in scenes that have gone unreported until now.
He unboxes his puppet of the disgraced comic in a foul-mouthed moment, which also sees him reveal newly-made dummies of his late stand-up comedy idols Richard Pryor and Paul Mooney.
The pricey puppets were made by Steve Axtell of Axtell Expressions.
The Puppet Skit and the Assault Gag
Murphy's doc shows him grouping the Cosby, Pryor, and Mooney dummies while he voices a comedy skit referencing the mass of accusations against shamed Cosby, who was accused of being a serial drug-rapist.
He picks up the Pryor and Cosby dummies to mock how the sitcom star, dubbed "America's dad" at the height of his fame playing doctor father Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show, would react to questions about whether he stuffed pills into chocolate.
Murphy says while looking down at his trio of comic puppets. "This n---a has lost his mind – that's what Mooney would say, 'In the documentary he broke out three n---a puppets – n---a, I spun around in my grave, homie."
He then carries the puppet trio into a living room in his sprawling mansion complex in front of his singer pal Val Young, who has been part of his inner circle for years.
Murphy reveals he has also had a puppet made of her and places the Cosby dummy on top of hers, with his hand resting on the toy's stomach.
He puts on Cosby's voice as he does a skit about the comic sexually assaulting the Val puppet.
Murphy says in a pitch-perfect impression of Cosby's high-pitched voice:, "Don't go by what you've heard, I'm capable of great tenderness and kindness to you."
He adds in a reference to a frozen lollipop ad Cosby did in 1986: "I'm going to show you my Jell-O Pudding Pop."
'He's Just a Totally Impotent Old Man Now'
Murphy is then seen over the credits of his doc, voicing the puppets of Cosby and Pryor as he holds them beside him.
He says in Cosby's voice: "What do you say when your mother gives you a bowl of Jell-O Pop pudding?" The Pryor puppet answers, "I don't give a f---."
He makes the Cosby toy then say, "You see, I didn't put a pill in people's chocolate" – prompting the Pryor puppet to snap back, "N---a, you know you put that pill in the chocolate n---a."
A source told us: "Bill will undoubtedly get wind of this and will be fuming when he sees it. As well as being outraged by the joke, a lot of his rage will come from the fact he is now confined to living like a recluse and doesn't have the public forum to mock the likes of Eddie back."
He's just a totally impotent old man now, powerless against gags like this, and it sends him bonkers," the insider aded.
Cosby’s Downfall and the Feud's History
Cosby saw his career torched after multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault were brought against him. He was subject to multiple civil and criminal cases, imprisoned for three years, and has not worked since 2014.
The shamed comedian was found guilty in 2018 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault and was sentenced to up to a decade behind bars.
But in 2021, the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned the conviction, leading to Cosby's release from jail. Over 60 women have accused comedian Cosby of various offenses, including rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, child sexual abuse, and sexual harassment.
The alleged incidents span from the mid-1960s to 2008 and reportedly occurred in 10 U.S. states and one Canadian province. They describe a distinct and predatory pattern of behavior, with one common element being an alleged use of drugs.
Cosby was accused of offering women drinks or pills, such as Quaaludes or "herbal" pills, which accusers say left them incapacitated, to render them unconscious or physically "frozen" and unable to resist or move.
In a 2005 civil deposition, Cosby admitted to obtaining Quaaludes with the intent of giving them to women for sex. Many accusers were aspiring models, actresses, or were involved in the entertainment industry and viewed Cosby as a mentor or father figure, which he allegedly used to gain their trust before the assaults.
The women describe being sexually assaulted while they were impaired, disoriented, or completely unconscious. Some accusers said they received payments from Cosby afterward, which they viewed as a way to ensure their silence.
A former NBC employee claimed he paid off eight women on Cosby's behalf in the 1970s. Due to statutes of limitations, most of the allegations did not result in criminal charges.
However, the allegations led to significant legal action. Cosby was criminally charged in Pennsylvania based on the allegations of Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee. In 2018, he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.
His conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in June 2021 on a procedural due process issue related to an unwritten non-prosecution agreement with a previous district attorney, leading to his release from prison.
Numerous civil lawsuits have been filed against Cosby. He has consistently maintained his innocence and denied all allegations, stating the encounters were consensual.
Murphy's feud with Cosby stretches back to him getting a call from the sitcom star, in which he berated the young comic for his expletive-riddled humor in his shows.
At his 2015 acceptance speech for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Murphy said, "Bill has one of these (awards.) Did you all make Bill give his back? You know you f----- up when they want you to give your trophies back."
The same year Murphy took another dig at Cosby, while the disgraced comedian was in prison, during his comeback Saturday Night Live appearance.
He said: "If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet."
He concluded, referencing his own 10 children, "Who's America's Dad now?"
Cosby astonishingly publicly who shot back via his spokesman Andrew Wyatt, who said, "One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions, but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave" – an allusion to Murphy's return to SNL after three decades after his box office flops became a joke on the show in which he formerly starred during its early years.
Wyatt continued: "Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions, and genders – but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming clickbait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation."
Murphy suggested in an episode of Jeremy Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars chat show the feud was driven by Cosby's jealousy and fears he might be overtaken by a younger comic.
"He had a weird thing with me that he didn't have with other comics," Murphy said on the show: "It was mean. He wasn't doing that with everybody; he was doing that with me specifically. He was s----y with me."