EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Twisted Quaalude Confession – Deposition 'Reveals Comic Admitted Shady Date Rape Drug Prescription'

Convicted sex creep Bill Cosby has reportedly finally copped to procuring drugs that paved the way for him to assault helpless women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a new report, the disgraced not-so-funnyman fessed up under oath that a shady doctor friend supplied him with a recreational Quaalude prescription – and Cosby admitted to refilling the script seven times without ever taking a single pill himself.

Cosby said the new report is not true.