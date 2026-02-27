Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Bill Cosby
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Twisted Quaalude Confession – Deposition 'Reveals Comic Admitted Shady Date Rape Drug Prescription'

bill cosbys quaalude confession deposition revealed
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby's Quaalude confession is revealed in a deposition detailing his admission about prescriptions.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Convicted sex creep Bill Cosby has reportedly finally copped to procuring drugs that paved the way for him to assault helpless women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a new report, the disgraced not-so-funnyman fessed up under oath that a shady doctor friend supplied him with a recreational Quaalude prescription – and Cosby admitted to refilling the script seven times without ever taking a single pill himself.

Cosby said the new report is not true.

Article continues below advertisement

Cosby Denies Rape Allegations

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Donna Motsinger alleged Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 1972 after she met the former 'Dr. Cliff Huxtable' star at a California restaurant.
Source: MEGA

Donna Motsinger alleged Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 1972 after she met the former 'Dr. Cliff Huxtable' star at a California restaurant.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Wyatt, who served as a crisis manager for Cosby, appeared on Jesse Weber Live and claimed he asked the star if all the allegations against him were true, and said Cosby firmly denied them.

But the revelations were part of a deposition that Cosby reportedly gave in an ongoing lawsuit filed by one of his rape accusers.

Donna Motsinger claimed she met Cosby, once known as America's Dad for his sitcom role as Dr. Cliff Huxtable, in 1972 while waitressing at a California restaurant before he drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed the star invited Motsinger to one of his stage performances when she began to "feel sick" in his dressing room.

Article continues below advertisement

Accuser Details Drugging Allegation

Article continues below advertisement
Court documents state Cosby obtained Quaaludes from Dr. Leroy Amar prior to 1972 during a poker game at his Los Angeles home.
Source: MEGA

Court documents state Cosby obtained Quaaludes from Dr. Leroy Amar prior to 1972 during a poker game at his Los Angeles home.

Article continues below advertisement

After accepting what she thought was an aspirin from the comedian, Motsinger recalled falling in and out of consciousness, the documents say, eventually waking up at home in just her panties.

Cosby's Quaaludes have reportedly been described as round, white pills.

It was during a poker game at the sex creep's Los Angeles house that he'd allegedly gotten the prescription from Dr. Leroy Amar, a gynecologist whose California license was revoked in 1979.

Sources said the exchange occurred prior to 1972.

Article continues below advertisement

60 Accusers, Conviction Overturned

Article continues below advertisement
Andrea Constand's 2004 accusation led to Cosby's 2018 conviction, which was later overturned on a technicality after nearly three years in prison.
Source: MEGA

Andrea Constand's 2004 accusation led to Cosby's 2018 conviction, which was later overturned on a technicality after nearly three years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

At least 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault.

In 2018, he was convicted for doping and attacking unconscious Temple University basketball exec Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. But after serving nearly three years behind bars, he was released on a technicality.

However, the former stand-up lost a civil suit by Judy Huth, who said he assaulted her in 1975 when she was 16.

He was ordered to pay $500,000, but vowed to appeal the 2022 verdict.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
chers secret funding elijah blues divorce case

EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Got Her Baby — Singer at Center of Rumors She's Secretly Funding Broke Son Elijah Blue's Big Bucks Lawyer in Divorce Case

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has turned bitter as their massive menagerie faces upheaval.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Turns Wild — With Pair's Massive Menagerie Set to Be Biggest Casualty of Their Bitter Split

Article continues below advertisement

Five More Women Sue

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Andrew Wyatt said Cosby admitted using Quaaludes he called 'disco biscuits' but denied all sexual assault allegations.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Wyatt said Cosby admitted using Quaaludes he called 'disco biscuits' but denied all sexual assault allegations.

Five other women, who accused him of drugging, groping, raping, or sexually abusing them while they were struggling actresses, filed lawsuits later that same year.

A former representative for Cosby – now 88 and blind – said the fallen TV legend denies all the sordid sex claims against him.

Wyatt, the spokesman, claimed his onetime client did admit to Quaalude use, though, quoting Cosby as calling them "disco biscuits."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.