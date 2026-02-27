EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Twisted Quaalude Confession – Deposition 'Reveals Comic Admitted Shady Date Rape Drug Prescription'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Convicted sex creep Bill Cosby has reportedly finally copped to procuring drugs that paved the way for him to assault helpless women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a new report, the disgraced not-so-funnyman fessed up under oath that a shady doctor friend supplied him with a recreational Quaalude prescription – and Cosby admitted to refilling the script seven times without ever taking a single pill himself.
Cosby said the new report is not true.
Cosby Denies Rape Allegations
Andrew Wyatt, who served as a crisis manager for Cosby, appeared on Jesse Weber Live and claimed he asked the star if all the allegations against him were true, and said Cosby firmly denied them.
But the revelations were part of a deposition that Cosby reportedly gave in an ongoing lawsuit filed by one of his rape accusers.
Donna Motsinger claimed she met Cosby, once known as America's Dad for his sitcom role as Dr. Cliff Huxtable, in 1972 while waitressing at a California restaurant before he drugged and sexually assaulted her.
Court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed the star invited Motsinger to one of his stage performances when she began to "feel sick" in his dressing room.
Accuser Details Drugging Allegation
After accepting what she thought was an aspirin from the comedian, Motsinger recalled falling in and out of consciousness, the documents say, eventually waking up at home in just her panties.
Cosby's Quaaludes have reportedly been described as round, white pills.
It was during a poker game at the sex creep's Los Angeles house that he'd allegedly gotten the prescription from Dr. Leroy Amar, a gynecologist whose California license was revoked in 1979.
Sources said the exchange occurred prior to 1972.
60 Accusers, Conviction Overturned
At least 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault.
In 2018, he was convicted for doping and attacking unconscious Temple University basketball exec Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. But after serving nearly three years behind bars, he was released on a technicality.
However, the former stand-up lost a civil suit by Judy Huth, who said he assaulted her in 1975 when she was 16.
He was ordered to pay $500,000, but vowed to appeal the 2022 verdict.
Five More Women Sue
Five other women, who accused him of drugging, groping, raping, or sexually abusing them while they were struggling actresses, filed lawsuits later that same year.
A former representative for Cosby – now 88 and blind – said the fallen TV legend denies all the sordid sex claims against him.
Wyatt, the spokesman, claimed his onetime client did admit to Quaalude use, though, quoting Cosby as calling them "disco biscuits."