Disgraced Duggars' Lives Mirrored: Joseph Jokes About Brother Josh's Time Behind Bars — As He Awaits Extradition in Same Jail for Alleged 'Child Molestation'

On March 18, Joseph was arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 vacation to Panama City Beach in Florida, according to the Tontitown Police Department.

While on the trip, Joseph allegedly pushed the child to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," and then "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals," per the arrest affidavit.

He reportedly apologized to the girl and later admitted the alleged crime to her father, who then told police.

Joseph is expected to be extradited to Florida in the near future to face potential charges of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 12 years old. If found guilty, he could face 25 years to life in prison.