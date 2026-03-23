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Home > Reality Tv > Joe Duggar

Disgraced Duggars' Lives Mirrored: Joseph Jokes About Brother Josh's Time Behind Bars — As He Awaits Extradition in Same Jail for Alleged 'Child Molestation'

Joseph Duggar is at the same jail where his brother Josh was incarcerated in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Joseph Duggar is at the same jail where his brother Josh was incarcerated in 2021.

March 23 2026, Updated 4:21 p.m. ET

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In a bizarre turn of events, Joseph Duggar is behind bars at the Washington County Jail in Arkansas as he awaits extradition on child molestation charges – the same facility where his elder brother Josh spent months during his own child pornography trial.

Joseph, 31, was even caught seemingly joking with a deputy about his older brother Josh's time in jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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What Did Joseph Duggar Tell Officers?

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Joseph Duggar was booked into Washington County jail earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Joseph Duggar was booked into Washington County jail earlier this month.

In a newly-released video, the disgraced former reality star can be seen being searched by a deputy while being booked into the Washington County Jail.

His demeanor seems fairly calm and he occasionally smiles in the clips. At one point, the officer asks him if he's ever been to the detention facility before.

Joseph laughs and replies, "Not on this side," seemingly referring to potentially visiting his older brother at the jail. He then clarified that said his brother was doing "hard time."

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Details on Joseph Duggar Allegations

Joseph Duggar was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2020.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Duggar was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2020.

On March 18, Joseph was arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 vacation to Panama City Beach in Florida, according to the Tontitown Police Department.

While on the trip, Joseph allegedly pushed the child to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," and then "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals," per the arrest affidavit.

He reportedly apologized to the girl and later admitted the alleged crime to her father, who then told police.

Joseph is expected to be extradited to Florida in the near future to face potential charges of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 12 years old. If found guilty, he could face 25 years to life in prison.

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Inside Josh Duggar's Arrest and Trial

Josh Duggar is currently serving time at FCI Seagoville in Texas.
Source: Washington County Jail; MEGA

Josh Duggar is currently serving time at FCI Seagoville in Texas.

Josh, 38, was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of receiving and possessing child pornography.

During his trial, an agent working for the Department of Homeland Security claimed that the videos found on the 19 Kids and Counting alum's computer were "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

While Josh repeatedly claimed his innocence throughout the investigation, he was found guilty and ordered to serve a 12.5 year sentence behind bars.

He was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas in June 2022.

READ MORE ON REALITY TV
Photo of Michelle and Kendra Duggar

Michelle Duggar Seen Grabbing Kendra From Jail in Car With Apparent 'Bullet Holes' — As Disgraced Son Joseph's Alleged 'Child Molestation' Scandal Deepens

joseph and josh duggar.

Joseph Duggar Appeared 'Happy and Relaxed' While Visiting Brother Josh, 38, in Prison Just Two Years Before Disgraced TV Star, 31, Was Arrested for Alleged 'Child Molestation'

Joseph and Kendra Duggar Face Additional Charges

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Kendra Duggar was arrested on March 20 and hit with several charges.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra Duggar was arrested on March 20 and hit with several charges.

On Friday, March 20, Kendra Duggar – who married Joseph in 2017 – was also arrested in an unrelated case regarding their minor children.

Kendra, 27, and Joseph were both charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, along with four counts of second-degree false imprisonment for allegedly putting locks on the outside of their children's bedroom doors.

The mother-of-three was released later that day after posting a $1,470 bond. Her mother-in-law, Michelle, was seen picking her up outside of the detention facility, but it is unclear if she was the one who paid her bail.

Meanwhile, Joseph remains behind bars as he awaits transfer to Florida.

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