Joseph Duggar Appeared 'Happy and Relaxed' While Visiting Brother Josh, 38, in Prison Just Two Years Before Disgraced TV Star, 31, Was Arrested for Alleged 'Child Molestation'

Joseph, 31, is currently in jail in Arkansas, while awaiting extradition to Florida, where he will reportedly face charges of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years or Older.

His 38-year-old brother Josh was famously found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography in 2021, after a highly publicized two-week trial.

Almost exactly two years before his own bust, Joseph and his brother-in-law, David Waller, visited Josh at FCI Seagoville near Dallas, Texas. There apparently was no hint at the time that Joseph would someday be facing similar child-based sexual charges.

"Joseph and David were there to visit Josh. They both stayed all day," a source relayed at the time. "They looked relaxed and happy. They just shared a couple of snacks and chatted all day."