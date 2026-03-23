Joseph Duggar Appeared 'Happy and Relaxed' While Visiting Brother Josh, 38, in Prison Just Two Years Before Disgraced TV Star, 31, Was Arrested for Alleged 'Child Molestation'
March 23 2026, Updated 2:54 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar was allegedly hiding a sex secret of his own when he visited disgraced brother Josh in prison two years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joseph, who is currently facing child molestation and child endangerment charges, dropped in on his brother in 2024, as Josh serves twelve years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
Josh Was Convicted
Joseph, 31, is currently in jail in Arkansas, while awaiting extradition to Florida, where he will reportedly face charges of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years or Older.
His 38-year-old brother Josh was famously found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography in 2021, after a highly publicized two-week trial.
Almost exactly two years before his own bust, Joseph and his brother-in-law, David Waller, visited Josh at FCI Seagoville near Dallas, Texas. There apparently was no hint at the time that Joseph would someday be facing similar child-based sexual charges.
"Joseph and David were there to visit Josh. They both stayed all day," a source relayed at the time. "They looked relaxed and happy. They just shared a couple of snacks and chatted all day."
Joseph's Charges
Joseph now finds himself on the other side of the bars, having been arrested and will face charges for molesting a 9-year-old girl.
As Radar reported, investigators from Bay County, Florida, were contacted by a detective with the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police Department on March 18, regarding a "report of past sexual abuse" of a then nine-year-old.
The alleged victim, who is now 14 years old, detailed several incidents allegedly involving Joseph that occurred during a family vacation to Panama City Beach.
"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," records indicate. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."
Joseph's Admission
According to the arrest affidavit, Joseph admitted to the inappropriate contact during an earlier phone conversation with the girl's father on March 17.
During that call, Joseph "admitted his actions," telling authorities who were secretly listening in that "he touched the victim over her clothing." He also reportedly acknowledged that "his intentions were not pure."
In her interview, the victim said Joseph covered the two of them with a blanket, and then "would touch the top portions of her thighs and would inch higher and higher, closer to the victim's waistline."
She told investigators that these encounters happened multiple times, and that "the defendant's hand grazed the victim's v-----" during each incident, leaving her feeling "uncomfortable and confused."
According to the affidavit, Joseph later apologized to the child, and the incidents "stopped occurring."
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Kendra Duggar's Charges
The case marks the second time a member of the Duggar family has faced serious child sex abuse charges. And the punishment could be severe.
Joseph is married to Kendra Duggar, with whom he shares four children.
Both Joseph and Kendra have also been charged with four counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment