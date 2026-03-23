Inside Epstein's Zorro Ranch House of Horrors Raided Authorities — Amid Disturbing Rumors 'Dead Bodies of Abused Girls Were Buried on Property'

As Radar previously reported, emails alleged "two foreign girls" were buried "somewhere in the hills" near the New Mexico ranch. The messages claimed they "both died by strangulation" during "rough" fetish-related sexual activity.

While bodies have yet to be found, the New Mexico Department of Justice ordered for a search to be done on the property earlier this year.

"This search is part of the criminal investigation announced by the New Mexico Department of Justice on February 19th into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein’s ranch prior to Epstein’s 2019 death," the statement read at the time.

"As with any potential criminal matter, we will follow the facts wherever they lead, carefully evaluate jurisdictional considerations, and take appropriate investigative action, including the collection and preservation of any relevant evidence that remains available. We are moving quickly and deliberately on this issue and will provide updates as appropriate."