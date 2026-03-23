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Home > Investigations > Jeffrey Epstein

Inside Epstein's Zorro Ranch House of Horrors Raided Authorities — Amid Disturbing Rumors 'Dead Bodies of Abused Girls Were Buried on Property'

Jeffrey Epstein's former ranch in New Mexico is being investigated by police.
Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein's former ranch in New Mexico is being investigated by police.

March 23 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

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Chilling new images inside Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch have been released as authorities investigate ongoing allegations that victims may have been trafficked – and possibly even buried – on the property, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The twisted convicted sex offender purchased the sprawling ranch just outside of Santa Fe in the early '90s. By 1996, he'd started construction on a massive mansion.

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DOJ Dump Reveals Images Inside Zorro Ranch

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The Epstein files included several images inside and outside of the New Mexico mansion.
Source: Department of Justice

The Epstein files included several images inside and outside of the New Mexico mansion.

One image revealed what appeared to be an office or a library. Bookshelves lined the walls and an ornate desk covered in photographs and a laptop sat in the center of the room. A large painting could also be seen on the wall directly behind the desk.

Another snapshot showed a large kitchen with pots and pans hanging from the ceiling.

A third photo appeared to depict a sitting room, featuring more bookshelves and cream-colored chairs and sofas.

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Jeffrey Epstein reportedly lived at the ranch around two months per year.
Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly lived at the ranch around two months per year.

Epstein's island, Little St. James, has become well known as a potential hub for his alleged sick sex trafficking operations.

However, the late financier reportedly spent a few months a year at the massive New Mexico property as well, and it's been rumored that two missing girls may have even been killed there.

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Emails Alleged Two Missing Girls Were Buried at Zorro Ranch

Emails claimed the girls allegedly died by 'strangulation.'
Source: Department of Justice

Emails claimed the girls allegedly died by 'strangulation.'

As Radar previously reported, emails alleged "two foreign girls" were buried "somewhere in the hills" near the New Mexico ranch. The messages claimed they "both died by strangulation" during "rough" fetish-related sexual activity.

While bodies have yet to be found, the New Mexico Department of Justice ordered for a search to be done on the property earlier this year.

"This search is part of the criminal investigation announced by the New Mexico Department of Justice on February 19th into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein’s ranch prior to Epstein’s 2019 death," the statement read at the time.

"As with any potential criminal matter, we will follow the facts wherever they lead, carefully evaluate jurisdictional considerations, and take appropriate investigative action, including the collection and preservation of any relevant evidence that remains available. We are moving quickly and deliberately on this issue and will provide updates as appropriate."

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New Owner of Zorro Ranch Cooperating With Police

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Don Huffines bought Zorro Ranch in 2023 and plans to turn it into a Christian retreat.
Source: Department of Justice

Don Huffines bought Zorro Ranch in 2023 and plans to turn it into a Christian retreat.

Don Huffines, a former senator, bought Zorro Ranch in 2023 and has since renamed it to San Rafael after the saint associated with healing. He plans on turning it into a Christian retreat.

"What the enemy once meant for evil, God can redeem for good," he wrote via X. "Even the new entrance will reflect that mission and will read, 'BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO COME IN THE NAME OF THE LORD.'"

Huffines confirmed the proceeds from the sale went to benefit Epstein victims.

Back in February, he also said he would gladly cooperate with law enforcement in any investigation involving the ranch.

"We have always maintained an open line of communication with local authorities," he added at the time. "I have always said unequivocally that any such request would be met with immediate access and full cooperation."

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