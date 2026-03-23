Meghan Markle Ditches Massive $350K Engagement Ring Again as 'Diva Duchess' Sparks Rumors She's 'Having It Altered for a Fifth Time' Despite 'Money Issues'

Markle was still wearing the engagement ring, along with another massive pear-shaped diamond on her right hand, when she and Harry sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Game in February.

With it off her hand again, royal watchers speculated the California native is making more adjustments to the already heavily altered bauble.

When Harry first gave it to Markle, the ring featured an approximately 3-carat main cushion-cut stone from Botswana, with two smaller diamonds from Diana's private jewelry collection set on either side.

In the couple's November 2017 televised engagement interview, Harry said of the band, "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s her favorite."

Just one year into their marriage, Markle had the gold band replaced with a noticeably slimmer one set with micro-pavé diamonds.