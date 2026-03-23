Air Canada Flight Collides with Vehicle at LaGuardia Airport, Leaving Two Pilots Dead and Dozens Injured
March 23 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
On the night of March 22, 2026, a tragic accident occurred at New York City's LaGuardia Airport when Air Canada Flight 2256 collided with an airport vehicle on the runway.
The incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal, resulted in the deaths of both pilots, with 41 passengers and crew members injured and subsequently transported to Elmhurst Hospital and New York Presbyterian Hospital. The flight was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members when the collision took place under rainy conditions, causing significant damage to the aircraft and prompting an urgent emergency response.
Emergency personnel quickly converged on the scene, securing the area and assisting survivors. Several police and rescue vehicles were present on the rain-slicked tarmac as authorities worked to assess the extent of injuries and begin an investigation into the circumstances of the collision. The damage to the aircraft was extensive, with the fuselage visibly broken and debris scattered around the runway.
The specific cause of the crash remains under investigation, but early reports suggest that low visibility and wet weather may have been contributing factors. The severity of the impact was apparent in the aftermath, with one section of the aircraft's nose and cockpit area completely destroyed. Flight operations at LaGuardia Airport were suspended until Monday, March 23, at 2 p.m., as crews worked to clear the wreckage and ensure runway safety.
This devastating incident raises urgent questions about airfield safety protocols during poor weather conditions and highlights the importance of ongoing vigilance in preventing ground collisions. As authorities continue their investigation, the aviation community and families of the victims await more information about what led to this catastrophic event at one of the nation's busiest airports.