Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Air Canada Flight Collides with Vehicle at LaGuardia Airport, Leaving Two Pilots Dead and Dozens Injured

la guardia crash
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

March 23 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

On the night of March 22, 2026, a tragic accident occurred at New York City's LaGuardia Airport when Air Canada Flight 2256 collided with an airport vehicle on the runway.

The incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal, resulted in the deaths of both pilots, with 41 passengers and crew members injured and subsequently transported to Elmhurst Hospital and New York Presbyterian Hospital. The flight was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members when the collision took place under rainy conditions, causing significant damage to the aircraft and prompting an urgent emergency response.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
A tragic accident occurred at New York City's LaGuardia Airport.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A tragic accident occurred at New York City's LaGuardia Airport.

Article continues below advertisement

Emergency personnel quickly converged on the scene, securing the area and assisting survivors. Several police and rescue vehicles were present on the rain-slicked tarmac as authorities worked to assess the extent of injuries and begin an investigation into the circumstances of the collision. The damage to the aircraft was extensive, with the fuselage visibly broken and debris scattered around the runway.

Article continues below advertisement
Two pilots died in the incident.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Two pilots died in the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

The specific cause of the crash remains under investigation, but early reports suggest that low visibility and wet weather may have been contributing factors. The severity of the impact was apparent in the aftermath, with one section of the aircraft's nose and cockpit area completely destroyed. Flight operations at LaGuardia Airport were suspended until Monday, March 23, at 2 p.m., as crews worked to clear the wreckage and ensure runway safety.

Article continues below advertisement
There were 72 passengers on board at the time of the crash.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

There were 72 passengers on board at the time of the crash.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Monica Garcia and Sean Mooney

EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie Documentary Special Sparks Furious Backlash After it Airs With One Glaring Error

Photo of Michelle and Kendra Duggar

Michelle Duggar Seen Grabbing Kendra From Jail in Car With Apparent 'Bullet Holes' — As Disgraced Son Joseph's Alleged 'Child Molestation' Scandal Deepens

Article continues below advertisement
The names of the pilots have yet to be released.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The names of the pilots have yet to be released.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

This devastating incident raises urgent questions about airfield safety protocols during poor weather conditions and highlights the importance of ongoing vigilance in preventing ground collisions. As authorities continue their investigation, the aviation community and families of the victims await more information about what led to this catastrophic event at one of the nation's busiest airports.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.