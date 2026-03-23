Air Canada Flight Collides with Vehicle at LaGuardia Airport, Leaving Two Pilots Dead and Dozens Injured

On the night of March 22, 2026, a tragic accident occurred at New York City's LaGuardia Airport when Air Canada Flight 2256 collided with an airport vehicle on the runway.

The incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal, resulted in the deaths of both pilots, with 41 passengers and crew members injured and subsequently transported to Elmhurst Hospital and New York Presbyterian Hospital. The flight was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members when the collision took place under rainy conditions, causing significant damage to the aircraft and prompting an urgent emergency response.