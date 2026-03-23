EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie Documentary Special Sparks Furious Backlash After it Airs With One Glaring Error
March 23 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has become the focus of a furious backlash after a local TV documentary aired with a key factual error, prompting viewers to accuse the broadcaster of careless reporting and undermining a sensitive case.
The special, Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, aired on KVOA News 4 Tucson and aimed to recap the weeks following the disappearance of Nancy, 84, from her home in the Catalina Foothills in Arizona.
KVOA News Facing Backlash Over Nancy Guthrie Special
Nancy was last seen by family members on Saturday, January 31, at around 9.45 pm, and was officially reported missing the following day, Sunday, February 1, after she failed to attend a planned church livestream gathering.
Authorities from the Pima County Sheriff's Office were called shortly after midday that Sunday, launching an investigation that has since drawn widespread public attention.
The controversy centers on an interview conducted during the broadcast between anchor Monica Garcia and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos in which Garcia appeared to reference an incorrect date tied to the timeline of events.
She said: "Take me back to the night of Sunday, January 31" – a statement viewers quickly identified as inconsistent with the official timeline.
Viewers Call Out Reporting Error on Live Broadcast
Social media users responded swiftly following the broadcast, criticizing what they saw as a fundamental error in a case where details are critical.
One viewer fumed on X: "No disrespect to the Guthrie family. I pray every day Nancy is found, but your reporter, while speaking to the sheriff, got her dates wrong. Nancy was reported missing around 11.50 on Sunday, February 1."
Others questioned the editorial approach of the special, suggesting it failed to provide meaningful updates while focusing attention elsewhere.
Another viewer raged online: "How disappointing this wasn't about Nancy and helping her get home, but a hit report on the people keeping her name out there by live streaming. Just shameful reporting, another reason we stopped watching TV news."
'What a Joke!'
Further criticism pointed to what some described as a lack of original reporting, with audiences noting that much of the material had already been widely circulated.
A third commenter seethed: "This was horrible clickbait. Repeats of what other channels have already reported. Can't even get the date correct. If not for streamers who are reporting and trying to find Nancy? Not KVOA, you should be ashamed of this! Find Nancy."
The backlash also extended to production quality and editorial choices, with some accusing the station of relying on content produced by independent creators without adding new insight.
A fourth outraged user blasted: "This was a pathetic hit piece on streamers while using their footage and interviews. Nothing new and no updates. Absolutely appalling and disgusting, and edited by a two-year-old. What a damn joke."
Despite the volume of criticism, KVOA News 4 Tucson has not publicly responded to the concerns raised by viewers. The station has also not issued any correction regarding the misstated date referenced during the interview.
Sheriff Nanos has continued to oversee the investigation into Guthrie's disappearance, with authorities urging the public to remain vigilant and report any potential leads. The Guthrie family, who also contributed a statement to the special, have not commented publicly on the broadcast error but continue to appeal for information that could help locate Nancy.
As of 23 March 2026, her case is in its eighth week with no arrests made and no confirmed suspects identified.