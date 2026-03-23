EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie Documentary Special Sparks Furious Backlash After it Airs With One Glaring Error

Nancy was last seen by family members on Saturday, January 31, at around 9.45 pm, and was officially reported missing the following day, Sunday, February 1, after she failed to attend a planned church livestream gathering.

Authorities from the Pima County Sheriff's Office were called shortly after midday that Sunday, launching an investigation that has since drawn widespread public attention.

The controversy centers on an interview conducted during the broadcast between anchor Monica Garcia and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos in which Garcia appeared to reference an incorrect date tied to the timeline of events.

She said: "Take me back to the night of Sunday, January 31" – a statement viewers quickly identified as inconsistent with the official timeline.