Michelle Duggar Seen Grabbing Kendra From Jail in Car With Apparent 'Bullet Holes' — As Disgraced Son Joseph's Alleged 'Child Molestation' Scandal Deepens

In the photo posted on X, Kendra was in the passenger seat, holding her hands to her face and appearing to wipe away tears.

She was arrested on March 20 and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment, while her husband, Joseph Duggar, was also hit with the same charges.

He's already being held in the same Washington County jail on charges that he molested a nine-year-old girl in 2020.

When Michelle came to Kendra's rescue, the passenger door had several "holes," causing former 19 Kids and Counting fans to wonder what the heck is going on with the disgraced former reality TV family.