Michelle Duggar Seen Grabbing Kendra From Jail in Car With Apparent 'Bullet Holes' — As Disgraced Son Joseph's Alleged 'Child Molestation' Scandal Deepens
March 23 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET
Family matriarch Michelle Duggar has been revealed as the one who picked up daughter-in-law Kendra Duggar after her shocking arrest, and the vehicle she was driving raised concerns among some fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Michelle rolled up to the Washington County, Arkansas, Sheriff's Department in a black vehicle that appeared to have "bullet holes" in the driver's side door.
Kendra Duggar's Shocking Arrest
In the photo posted on X, Kendra was in the passenger seat, holding her hands to her face and appearing to wipe away tears.
She was arrested on March 20 and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment, while her husband, Joseph Duggar, was also hit with the same charges.
He's already being held in the same Washington County jail on charges that he molested a nine-year-old girl in 2020.
When Michelle came to Kendra's rescue, the passenger door had several "holes," causing former 19 Kids and Counting fans to wonder what the heck is going on with the disgraced former reality TV family.
'It's Probably Been in a 'Drive-By'
While one person alleged that the car was riddled with "bullet holes," others speculated on the visible damage.
"All the Duggars buy their cars at those car auctions or run one of those nasty car lots like Josh did, so it doesn't surprise me they have a jacked-up vehicle nobody wanted," one person scoffed.
"I'm sure they bought that car (like all the others) from an auction. Probably been in a drive-by," a second user commented.
"Those aren’t bullet holes. Looks more like a rock thrown with a lawnmower," a third wrote.
A fourth person guessed, "If they were from a bullet, all the other dents would be holes. This looks more like a poor attempt at trying to pull out a dent.
Duggar Family Drama Intensifies
Michelle was apparently there to bail her daughter-in-law out of the Washington County Detention Center on a $1,470 bond. Kendra was free again by 6:20 pm local time following her arrest hours earlier.
She was busted following a home study done by authorities related to Joe's child molestation arrest on March 18.
While there, investigators found the locks on the outside of two bedrooms but not on the inside, meaning the children could be locked in the rooms without a way to get out.
"They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids," an insider said of Kendra and how DCFS took custody of the couple's four young children.
Joseph Duggar's Molestation Arrest Led to Child Endangerment Charges
Joseph and Kendra married in 2017 and immediately started building their own brood.
The duo welcomed son Garrett in 2018, followed by daughter Addison in 2019. A second daughter, Brooklyn, arrived in 2021, and the couple secretly welcomed their son, Justus, in 2022.
By then, Joe and Kendra had mysteriously stopped posting on Instagram, despite having actively shared photos and details about their family life.
The last post was in November 2021, as the couple celebrated Addison's second birthday. The final post came less than a month before Joe's older brother, Josh, was convicted of two child-porn-related counts. He was sentenced the following year to 12 years in federal prison.
Joe is now sitting in the same Washington County Detention Center that Josh called home for the months leading up to and during his trial, and where he sat until his May 2022 sentencing.
The former TLC star was booked for lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity, and is currently awaiting extradition to Bay County, Florida, where the alleged molestation took place during a 2020 family vacation.