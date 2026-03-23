Kendra Duggar's Arrest Footage Released for Alleged Child Endangerment Charges — Just Days After Husband Joseph Was Accused of 'Molesting Young Girl'

In the clip, Kendra is seen sitting quietly on a bench beside another detainee as officers prepare to process her, according to video obtained by Page Six.

Moments later, she is directed across the room and instructed to face a wall while a female officer conducts a routine pat-down search.

Authorities then move through standard intake procedures, including a brief physical check, before one staffer appears to ask if processing is complete. Kendra is next told to remove her shoes, after which she is escorted out of the area with her hands restrained behind her back.