Kendra Duggar's Arrest Footage Released for Alleged Child Endangerment Charges — Just Days After Husband Joseph Was Accused of 'Molesting Young Girl'
March 23 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Newly surfaced jail intake video captures Joseph Duggar's wife being processed at an Arkansas detention facility following her shocking arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kendra, 27, was taken into custody at the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday, March 20.
Caught on Camera
In the clip, Kendra is seen sitting quietly on a bench beside another detainee as officers prepare to process her, according to video obtained by Page Six.
Moments later, she is directed across the room and instructed to face a wall while a female officer conducts a routine pat-down search.
Authorities then move through standard intake procedures, including a brief physical check, before one staffer appears to ask if processing is complete. Kendra is next told to remove her shoes, after which she is escorted out of the area with her hands restrained behind her back.
Charges and Release
Kendra and Joseph, 31, were each hit with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, along with four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.
While Joseph remains behind bars, Kendra was released later that same day after posting a $1,470 bond.
It has not been publicly confirmed who secured her release.
Distressing Aftermath
Following her booking, Kendra appeared in a mugshot with a subdued expression.
After leaving the facility, she was later photographed sitting inside a vehicle, looking visibly shaken in the immediate aftermath of her release. Adding to the scene, Michelle Duggar was spotted arriving to pick her up from the jail.
Photos from the moment quickly sparked online chatter, with some social media users pointing out what appeared to be damage on Michelle's vehicle.
While a few speculated the marks resembled bullet holes, others suggested they were more likely dents or cosmetic damage caused by debris.
Joseph's Separate Case
Meanwhile, Joseph remains in custody under heightened supervision at the Arkansas facility and is expected to be transferred to Florida in connection with a separate case.
Authorities in Bay County previously confirmed that he had been arrested in Florida earlier this week over allegations involving a 9-year-old girl. According to officials, the charges include lewd and lascivious conduct involving a child under 12, as well as similar allegations tied to an adult offender.
He allegedly admitted to the crime during a monitored phone call with the victim's father and police, according to an affidavit.
During the call, Joseph allegedly said "he touched the victim over her clothing," according to the affidavit seen by People. He also reportedly said "his intentions were not pure."
The incident allegedly happened during a family trip to Panama City Beach in 2020.