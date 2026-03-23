Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Friendship With Prosecutor Who Helped Secure Vile Pedo's Sweetheart Jail Deal — Including Dinner, Financial Advice and Job Offers
March 23 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein had a secret friendship with Matthew Menchel, the same man who was instrumental in helping the pedophile secure a sweetheart deal, avoiding a lengthy jail sentence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 2008, Epstein pled guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18, despite the lead prosecutor in the case, Ann Marie Villafaña, pushing for at least 18 years behind bars after documenting the financier's patterns of abuse.
Jeffrey Epstein's Sweetheart Deal Details
While Villafaña is said to have already drafted a memo proposing a 60-count indictment on federal s-- trafficking charges against Epstein, Menchel, working under U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta at the time, pushed against it. Villafaña would bring up the issue once more two weeks later, and again, Menchel wasn't having any of it.
According to emails released by the Department of Justice. Menchel told his colleague, "I'm having trouble understanding, given how long this case has been pending – what the rush is."
Menchel claimed his boss, Acosta, "wants to take his time making sure he is comfortable before proceeding."
Following the exchange, Acosta agreed to let the s-- offender plead guilty in state court, and serve only 13 months in a county jail, spending most of his time on work release.
'He Should Be Spending 18 Years in Jail'
"Allowing a federal defendant to plead guilty to state charges also is completely unheard of," Villafaña noted in 2019. "No one ever explained to me where the idea originated from."
Following Epstein's plea deal, Villafaña is said to have written to a colleague, "After all the hell they put me through, I don't feel like celebrating 18 months. He should be spending 18 years in jail."
After Epstein was released from jail in 2009, he and Menchel, according to emails, struck up an odd secret friendship, which included the attorney being invited to dinner at the criminal's New York mansion, even luring him with a possible Woody Allen appearance.
At another point, Menchel even asked Epstein to recommend a financial adviser.
Jeffrey Epstein and Matthew Menchel Friendship Exposed
"Obviously I'm speaking of someone who advises people like me not someone like you, who advises people like Bill Gates," Menchel wrote to Epstein.
Epstein also tried to get Menchel a job, as in 2013, after Jes Staley had left his post at JPMorgan & Chase Co., the pedo suggested the banker "consider matt menchel."
At other times, both men would reach out to one another to simply check in. In February 2014, Menchel wrote to Epstein. "Just touching base to see how you have been."
They would also discuss the press involving Epstein, as the wealthy financier wrote, "How are you? My press is pretty bad."
Matthew Menchel Responds
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And just a month after a damning exposé on Epstein's ties to then-Prince Andrew was detailed, Menchel responded, "I've read some of the press. Very unfortunate, and I see that Alan Dershowitz has been caught up in it as well."
In response to the shock emails, Menchel's camp noted the conversations between the two "were made in the context of potential representations and referrals (none of which ever materialized into any business of Mr. Menchel or his firm)."
They added: "During the three months Mr. Menchel was involved in the investigation of Epstein, he treated the matter as he treated every case he prosecuted over his twenty-year career in public service – with seriousness, professionalism, and respect for the chain of command.
"Any suggestion that Mr. Menchel prevented an indictment or did anyone any favors is categorically false."
Epstein found himself back behind bars in July 2019 after being charged with s-- crimes. He was found dead from an apparent suicide just a month later.