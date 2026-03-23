Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Friendship With Prosecutor Who Helped Secure Vile Pedo's Sweetheart Jail Deal — Including Dinner, Financial Advice and Job Offers

In 2008, Epstein pled guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18, despite the lead prosecutor in the case, Ann Marie Villafaña, pushing for at least 18 years behind bars after documenting the financier's patterns of abuse .

Jeffrey Epstein had a secret friendship with Matthew Menchel, the same man who was instrumental in helping the pedophile secure a sweetheart deal , avoiding a lengthy jail sentence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Villafaña is said to have already drafted a memo proposing a 60-count indictment on federal s-- trafficking charges against Epstein, Menchel, working under U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta at the time, pushed against it. Villafaña would bring up the issue once more two weeks later, and again, Menchel wasn't having any of it.

According to emails released by the Department of Justice. Menchel told his colleague, "I'm having trouble understanding, given how long this case has been pending – what the rush is."

Menchel claimed his boss, Acosta, "wants to take his time making sure he is comfortable before proceeding."

Following the exchange, Acosta agreed to let the s-- offender plead guilty in state court, and serve only 13 months in a county jail, spending most of his time on work release.