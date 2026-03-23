Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Friendship With Prosecutor Who Helped Secure Vile Pedo's Sweetheart Jail Deal — Including Dinner, Financial Advice and Job Offers

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein had a tight relationship with the same man who pushed for his sweetheart deal in 2008.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 23 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein had a secret friendship with Matthew Menchel, the same man who was instrumental in helping the pedophile secure a sweetheart deal, avoiding a lengthy jail sentence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In 2008, Epstein pled guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18, despite the lead prosecutor in the case, Ann Marie Villafaña, pushing for at least 18 years behind bars after documenting the financier's patterns of abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's Sweetheart Deal Details

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Epstein received a sweetheart deal in 2008 and avoided a lengthy sentence behind bars.

While Villafaña is said to have already drafted a memo proposing a 60-count indictment on federal s-- trafficking charges against Epstein, Menchel, working under U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta at the time, pushed against it. Villafaña would bring up the issue once more two weeks later, and again, Menchel wasn't having any of it.

According to emails released by the Department of Justice. Menchel told his colleague, "I'm having trouble understanding, given how long this case has been pending – what the rush is."

Menchel claimed his boss, Acosta, "wants to take his time making sure he is comfortable before proceeding."

Following the exchange, Acosta agreed to let the s-- offender plead guilty in state court, and serve only 13 months in a county jail, spending most of his time on work release.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Should Be Spending 18 Years in Jail'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

The pedophile got 18 months after pleading guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18,

"Allowing a federal defendant to plead guilty to state charges also is completely unheard of," Villafaña noted in 2019. "No one ever explained to me where the idea originated from."

Following Epstein's plea deal, Villafaña is said to have written to a colleague, "After all the hell they put me through, I don't feel like celebrating 18 months. He should be spending 18 years in jail."

After Epstein was released from jail in 2009, he and Menchel, according to emails, struck up an odd secret friendship, which included the attorney being invited to dinner at the criminal's New York mansion, even luring him with a possible Woody Allen appearance.

At another point, Menchel even asked Epstein to recommend a financial adviser.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein and Matthew Menchel Friendship Exposed

Photo of Matthew Menchel
Source: KOBRE & KIM.COM

Attorney Matthew Menchel was key in helping Epstein get the slap on the wrist deal.

"Obviously I'm speaking of someone who advises people like me not someone like you, who advises people like Bill Gates," Menchel wrote to Epstein.

Epstein also tried to get Menchel a job, as in 2013, after Jes Staley had left his post at JPMorgan & Chase Co., the pedo suggested the banker "consider matt menchel."

At other times, both men would reach out to one another to simply check in. In February 2014, Menchel wrote to Epstein. "Just touching base to see how you have been."

They would also discuss the press involving Epstein, as the wealthy financier wrote, "How are you? My press is pretty bad."

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew Menchel Responds

READ MORE ON NEWS
joseph and josh duggar.

Joseph Duggar Appeared 'Happy and Relaxed' While Visiting Brother Josh, 38, in Prison Just Two Years Before Disgraced TV Star, 31, Was Arrested for Alleged 'Child Molestation'

Jeffrey Epstein's former ranch in New Mexico is being investigated by police.

Inside Epstein's Zorro Ranch House of Horrors Raided Authorities — Amid Disturbing Rumors 'Dead Bodies of Abused Girls Were Buried on Property'

And just a month after a damning exposé on Epstein's ties to then-Prince Andrew was detailed, Menchel responded, "I've read some of the press. Very unfortunate, and I see that Alan Dershowitz has been caught up in it as well."

In response to the shock emails, Menchel's camp noted the conversations between the two "were made in the context of potential representations and referrals (none of which ever materialized into any business of Mr. Menchel or his firm)."

They added: "During the three months Mr. Menchel was involved in the investigation of Epstein, he treated the matter as he treated every case he prosecuted over his twenty-year career in public service – with seriousness, professionalism, and respect for the chain of command.

"Any suggestion that Mr. Menchel prevented an indictment or did anyone any favors is categorically false."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

The convicted sex offender eventually charged with more crimes and died behind bars while awaiting his trial.

Epstein found himself back behind bars in July 2019 after being charged with s-- crimes. He was found dead from an apparent suicide just a month later.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.