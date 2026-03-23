New 'Baywatch' Star Brooks Nader Reveals Major Plastic Surgery Regret Which Impacted Body for Life — 'I Just Didn't Need It'

But now Nader has admitted to having secret liposuction treatments.

She said, "I had liposuction years ago. And I forever regret it because I just didn't need it."

Nader noted the surgical procedure, which removes fat from specific areas of the body, caused unwanted side effects, revealing: "I feel like it created dimples and ripples and things."

She added to People: "We just got to do less with all that and be healthy."

In 2025, the actress admitted to getting a rhinoplasty.

She also jokingly told Bustle about the negative feedback she's received about her new nose, saying, "People say I look like Michael Jackson."