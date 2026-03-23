New 'Baywatch' Star Brooks Nader Reveals Major Plastic Surgery Regret Which Impacted Body for Life — 'I Just Didn't Need It'
March 23 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
New Baywatch star Brooks Nader has opened up about her big plastic surgery regret, which has impacted her for life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The swimsuit model, 29, has not been afraid to share past cosmetic procedures, including getting a nose job and having Botox.
What Is Brooks Nader's Big Cosmetic Surgery Regret?
But now Nader has admitted to having secret liposuction treatments.
She said, "I had liposuction years ago. And I forever regret it because I just didn't need it."
Nader noted the surgical procedure, which removes fat from specific areas of the body, caused unwanted side effects, revealing: "I feel like it created dimples and ripples and things."
She added to People: "We just got to do less with all that and be healthy."
In 2025, the actress admitted to getting a rhinoplasty.
She also jokingly told Bustle about the negative feedback she's received about her new nose, saying, "People say I look like Michael Jackson."
What Was Brooks Nader Advised To Tweak About Her Body?
Despite being a successful model since 2019, Nader explained her career really "took off" when she started using a GLP-1 (weight-loss drug) to lose weight.
"If I didn't get a job, I would say to (my old modeling agency), 'Can we get feedback from the client?' The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds," she recalled.
Despite the harsh feedback, Nader said she "didn't shed one tear over it."
"I just say, 'The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?"
Nader continued: "The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I'm not saying it's OK. I'm not saying it's right. I think everybody is different, but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs."
Brooks Nader Set To Go Global
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Nader's profile is set to go global after bagging a role in the new Baywatch remake.
However, the model admits she encountered two big problems stepping into Pamela Anderson's shoes – she can't swim and needs acting lessons.
She explained: "I will surprise everyone. I'm having swimming lessons every day – I have the hardest swim trainer ever. I'm also having acting lessons."
The Louisiana-born former swimsuit model added, "I didn't grow up rich, so I didn't have any swimming lessons."
Fox is rebooting the 1990s series, with the first scenes being filmed on Venice Beach last week.
Nader was seen on set wearing the show’s legendary red swimsuit, but holding a TV clapperboard instead of the life-saving rescue buoy Anderson and the show's other lifeguards were known for carrying.
Real-life former Malibu lifeguards are said to have been brought in to assist Brooks and co-star Livvy Dunne, a former gymnast turned Instagrammer who will play an enthusiastic junior lifeguard.
The series will also feature Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, the son of Mitch, who was played by David Hasselhoff in the original show
There are rumors the former Knight Rider star will make a cameo. Nader was discovered in Sports Illustrated's Swim Search in 2019 and went on to make her name as a model.
She appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2024 and also has her own reality series, Love Thy Nader, which follows Brooks and her three sisters.
Revealing news of her casting last week, Brooks wrote: "I believed in this long before it made sense. Never give up, chase your dreams no matter how wild they are! Baywatch, let's go!”