Health Crisis: David Hasselhoff Seen Trapped in a Wheelchair at Airport Weeks After Ex Wife Killed Herself — ‘He's Living on Borrowed Time’
David Hasselhoff has sparked fresh fears for his health after being snapped in a wheelchair, weeks after ex-wife Pamela Bach committed suicide.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch legend, 72, was pictured being pushed by airport attendants in both Cancun, Mexico, and Los Angeles following a break with his current wife, Hayley Roberts, 45.
Pals of the actor believe his hard-partying ways are finally catching up with him and is now living on borrowed time.
A source told The Daily Mail: "David is living on borrowed time and has lived hard.
"He had a life that people could only dream of, but he also spent decades self-medicating through alcohol and other substances, which he does regret."
The source added Hasselhoff's health "has been declining for some time now" as a result of "decades of alcoholism."
The Knight Rider star tried to dismiss concerns from well-wishers as he made his way through LAX, telling the photographers he is due to have knee surgery "next week".
The source added: "He is in his 70s and has had several major operations including having a defibrillator fitted to prevent a heart attack
"He is sober now but knows that every surgery could be the last."
The Hoff's alcohol problems spiraled during his marriage to Bach, his second wife, who took her own life aged 61 in her Hollywood Hills home on March 5.
Paramedics were called to the actress's residence and discovered she had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hasselhoff, who was spotted looking gaunt days after Bach's death, said through a spokesperson that his family was "deeply saddened" by her passing.
He was noticeably absent from Bach's funeral.
The pair met on the set of his eighties hit series Knight Rider. At the time, he was married to his first wife and co-star, Catherine Hickland, while Bach was seeing a comedian.
Hasselhoff and Bach were married for 17 years, from 1989 to 2006, but split due to his drinking.
Bach also found herself unable to care for her husband after a motorcycle injury in 2003 had left her with lifelong pain.
Speaking about the Hoff's boozing in 2008, two years after their split, Bach — who shares children Hayley, 32, and Taylor, 34, with the star — said: "Everybody thought he was the golden star in swimming trunks on the beach with Pamela Anderson but the drink was taking over his life. To me, he was the man who fell over on the bedroom floor.
"He has a disease, just like cancer. And just like cancer, it ate away at our family from the inside."
Hasselhoff's "wake-up call" came in 2007, when a video filmed by his daughter, Taylor, went public, showing him in a drunken stupor struggling to eat a burger. In 2015, he revealed he was attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
The actor met his third and current wife, Roberts, in 2011.