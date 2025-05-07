Health Crisis: David Hasselhoff Seen Trapped in a Wheelchair at Airport Weeks After Ex Wife Killed Herself — ‘He's Living on Borrowed Time’

Pals of the actor believe his hard-partying ways are finally catching up with him and is now living on borrowed time.

A source told The Daily Mail: "David is living on borrowed time and has lived hard.

"He had a life that people could only dream of, but he also spent decades self-medicating through alcohol and other substances, which he does regret."

The source added Hasselhoff's health "has been declining for some time now" as a result of "decades of alcoholism."