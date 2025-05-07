Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > David Hasselhoff

Health Crisis: David Hasselhoff Seen Trapped in a Wheelchair at Airport Weeks After Ex Wife Killed Herself — ‘He's Living on Borrowed Time’

Photo of David Hasselhoff
Source: MEGA

David Hasselhoff was pictured looking frail in a wheelchair being pushed by airport attendants, sparking new health fears.

May 7 2025, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

David Hasselhoff has sparked fresh fears for his health after being snapped in a wheelchair, weeks after ex-wife Pamela Bach committed suicide.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch legend, 72, was pictured being pushed by airport attendants in both Cancun, Mexico, and Los Angeles following a break with his current wife, Hayley Roberts, 45.

Article continues below advertisement
david hasselhoff and pamela bach relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Hasselhoff's health appears to have detiorated since the suicide of his ex-wife Pamela Bach in March.

Article continues below advertisement

Pals of the actor believe his hard-partying ways are finally catching up with him and is now living on borrowed time.

A source told The Daily Mail: "David is living on borrowed time and has lived hard.

"He had a life that people could only dream of, but he also spent decades self-medicating through alcohol and other substances, which he does regret."

The source added Hasselhoff's health "has been declining for some time now" as a result of "decades of alcoholism."

Article continues below advertisement
david hasselhoff and pamela bach relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Hasselhoff and Bach were married for 17 years, but their relationship was blighted by his drinking.

Article continues below advertisement

The Knight Rider star tried to dismiss concerns from well-wishers as he made his way through LAX, telling the photographers he is due to have knee surgery "next week".

The source added: "He is in his 70s and has had several major operations including having a defibrillator fitted to prevent a heart attack

"He is sober now but knows that every surgery could be the last."

The Hoff's alcohol problems spiraled during his marriage to Bach, his second wife, who took her own life aged 61 in her Hollywood Hills home on March 5.

Paramedics were called to the actress's residence and discovered she had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Baywatch star had been on vacation with wife Hayley Roberts when he was seen in wheelchair.

Article continues below advertisement

Hasselhoff, who was spotted looking gaunt days after Bach's death, said through a spokesperson that his family was "deeply saddened" by her passing.

He was noticeably absent from Bach's funeral.

The pair met on the set of his eighties hit series Knight Rider. At the time, he was married to his first wife and co-star, Catherine Hickland, while Bach was seeing a comedian.

Hasselhoff and Bach were married for 17 years, from 1989 to 2006, but split due to his drinking.

Bach also found herself unable to care for her husband after a motorcycle injury in 2003 had left her with lifelong pain.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Elvis

Elvis Presley's Secret Double Life: The King's Occult Leaning and Out-of-this-World Abilities Revealed in New Tell-All Book

Photo of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Impatient’ Gigi Hadid, 30, Issues Bradley Cooper With a Marriage Ultimatum – ‘She’s Tired of Waiting’

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Hoff's pals believe he's 'living on borrowed time' after years of boozing.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Speaking about the Hoff's boozing in 2008, two years after their split, Bach — who shares children Hayley, 32, and Taylor, 34, with the star — said: "Everybody thought he was the golden star in swimming trunks on the beach with Pamela Anderson but the drink was taking over his life. To me, he was the man who fell over on the bedroom floor.

"He has a disease, just like cancer. And just like cancer, it ate away at our family from the inside."

Hasselhoff's "wake-up call" came in 2007, when a video filmed by his daughter, Taylor, went public, showing him in a drunken stupor struggling to eat a burger. In 2015, he revealed he was attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

The actor met his third and current wife, Roberts, in 2011.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.