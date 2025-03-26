Horrific New Details Emerge From Investigation Into Suicide of David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach
David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach death has been confirmed as suicide — and she's already been cremated.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch star's death certificate has officially been released, three weeks after her shock passing.
Bach died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head using a revolver, according to the document, which also revealed her cremation.
Bach, 61, was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on March 5 by her daughter Hayley.
The actress married Hasselhoff in 1989, and the pair welcomed two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32 — before they divorced in 2006 citing irreconcilable differences.
One week after her mother's suicide, Taylor posted a heartrending Instagram message accompanied by pictures of them together.
She mainly included photos that showed her and Hayley as little girls, enjoying time with their mother before their parents separated.
"I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel," she wrote, calling her mother "my best friend, my whole heart, my everything."
Taylor resolved to pass down her memories of Pamela to her own daughter, London, seven months, whom she shares with her husband, Madison Fiore.
"London will know all about how incredible you are & I promise I will protect Hayley forever," Taylor wrote in her message.
"Mama, I love you so much, the pain is unbearable, but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful."
After news of Bach's death broke, her ex-husband Hasselhoff issued a statement, writing: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."
Authorities said there was no suicide note left at her home, which is a stone's throw from Universal Studios.
RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month Bach was swigging vodka for breakfast and taking cocaine and smoking weed as her life spiraled out of control before she passed away.
We told how she was tormented by money worries and her addiction to booze, pills, marijuana and cocaine was no secret, but friends have been left stunned by her death.
According to close friend Jeannine Madsen, she was described as having "an unholy mess both inside and out."
Madsen – the ex-wife of Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen – said: "People think, 'Oh, she was married to a celebrity so her life is all glossy and perfect.' But the reality is that most of the time the first or second wives end up paying a heavy price."
Another close friend, who spoke to the former actress just days before her suicide, said: "Pamela was someone who always tried to hold it together. She dressed well, had her hair done, had Botox and plastic surgery.
"But in the last few months she became withdrawn. When I spoke to her a few days before she died she said she was 'OK' but seemed much quieter than usual. She was into drink in the morning, pills and cocaine – then she ended it all.
"The warning signs were there, and it was a horrible end for her."