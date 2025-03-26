Horrific New Details Emerge From Investigation Into Suicide of David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach

Bach died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head using a revolver, according to the document, which also revealed her cremation.

Bach, 61, was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on March 5 by her daughter Hayley.

The actress married Hasselhoff in 1989, and the pair welcomed two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32 — before they divorced in 2006 citing irreconcilable differences.

One week after her mother's suicide, Taylor posted a heartrending Instagram message accompanied by pictures of them together.