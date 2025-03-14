David Hasselhoff's Daughter Files to Manage Mom Pamela Bach's $840,000 Estate After Tragic Actress Left 'No Will' Before Suicide

Neighbors watched the tragic scene unfold as first responders rushed to the TV star's $2million home. Eyewitness Hiromi Osiecki told the Mail Online at the time they saw paramedics enter Bach's home around 9 P.M.

According to Osiecki, she recalled seeing a hysterical young woman, who they believed to be Taylor's sister Hayley, "crying and screaming" outside the home upon learning the news of her mom.

"She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car," Osiecki said, and added: "A little later, she came out with police. I heard her crying and somebody was trying to comfort her. Police tried to bring her in the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times."

"We couldn't see what was going on in the house, but when she came out she was crying like crazy," she added.