David Hasselhoff's Daughter Files to Manage Mom Pamela Bach's $840,000 Estate After Tragic Actress Left 'No Will' Before Suicide
David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore has now filed to manage her late mom Pamela Bach's $840K estate after the Baywatch actress took her own life last week.
Bach, who was found dead inside her home from a self-inflicted gun shot on March 5 aged 62, is said to have left no will, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court papers, Taylor submitted legal documents with the aim of becoming the administrator of her mother's estate. While the estate is said to be worth close to $850K, that amount does not include private trusts that may possibly exist.
This comes after the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post a reel from Mother's Day 2024, which included various photos with her younger sister Haley, 32, and their mom.
She wrote: "I'd do anything to hug you again, my forever angel. You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything. I promise to make you proud & celebrate you everyday."
Taylor added she would make sure her daughter London would "know all about how incredible you are," and promised to "protect Hayley forever."
"Mama, I love you so much. The pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful," she concluded the heartbreaking statement.
Neighbors watched the tragic scene unfold as first responders rushed to the TV star's $2million home. Eyewitness Hiromi Osiecki told the Mail Online at the time they saw paramedics enter Bach's home around 9 P.M.
According to Osiecki, she recalled seeing a hysterical young woman, who they believed to be Taylor's sister Hayley, "crying and screaming" outside the home upon learning the news of her mom.
"She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car," Osiecki said, and added: "A little later, she came out with police. I heard her crying and somebody was trying to comfort her. Police tried to bring her in the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times."
"We couldn't see what was going on in the house, but when she came out she was crying like crazy," she added.
Following her passing, the Hasslehoff family broke their silence and said they were "deeply saddened" by Bach's death.
They added: "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."
Bach and David – tied the knot in December 1989, and shared daughters Taylor and Hayley. They parted ways in 2006.
Billionaire 'Mighty Ducks' Actor Offers Distraught Wendy Williams His Mansion So She Can 'Find Peace' — As Dementia-Stricken Former Talk Show Host Pleads for Freedom from 'Life Sentence' Guardianship
Just one year prior to their split, Pamela suffered a horrifying dog attack, leaving her close to death. The incident unfolded when Bach was visiting the home of her lawyer, Lee Arter.
She claimed at the time: "His three bulldogs mauled me. These dogs locked down on me, and I thought, ‘Please don't let me die!' But my instincts kicked in, and I fought for my life."
According to Bach, she only survived by stepping on the paw of one of the dogs: "That broke the dog's grip and helped me escape.
Bach was rushed to the hospital and treated for her injuries.