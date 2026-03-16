Joe Rogan Makes Eerie Trump Death Prediction as Podcaster Turns on Prez Amid Iran War — 'You've Only Got Maybe 10 Years Left on Earth'

The former reality TV star appears to have death on his mind lately, as he's continued to bring up where he will end up in the aftermath while acknowledging his behavior.

"I'm hearing I’m not doing well," the 79-year-old said. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

At the time, Trump was said to be desperately trying to end the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Months later, Trump commented on the end of his life again, admitting to not knowing if he's done enough to see the pearly gates.

"I think I'm maybe not heaven-bound," he told a reporter on Air Force One. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."