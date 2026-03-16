Joe Rogan Makes Eerie Trump Death Prediction as Podcaster Turns on Prez Amid Iran War — 'You've Only Got Maybe 10 Years Left on Earth'
March 16 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan has predicted just how long President Trump may be around before he dies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old, a longtime supporter of the controversial politician, made the head-turning comments while discussing the war in Iran with British political commentator Konstantin Kisin.
Joe Rogan's Eerie Death Prediction
The exchange kicked off after Kisin asked if someone like former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would look at Trump and raged, "let’s f--- with that guy."
"Right, he's 80, he doesn't have much to lose," Rogan responded on an episode of his popular podcast on March 11. "That's the scary thing about old leaders – it’s like, death is imminent. It's within a decade, if you're lucky."
Rogan added: "That’s spooky... You're making decisions for babies and children and the future of the world, and you've got maybe 10 years left on earth if everything goes great."
Trump is the oldest president ever inaugurated at 78 years and 7 months.
Donald Trump's Take on Heaven
The former reality TV star appears to have death on his mind lately, as he's continued to bring up where he will end up in the aftermath while acknowledging his behavior.
"I'm hearing I’m not doing well," the 79-year-old said. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."
At the time, Trump was said to be desperately trying to end the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Months later, Trump commented on the end of his life again, admitting to not knowing if he's done enough to see the pearly gates.
"I think I'm maybe not heaven-bound," he told a reporter on Air Force One. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."
Joe Rogan Goes Off on War in Iran
Trump's possibility of getting into heaven may have decreased with his attack on Iran, at least according to Rogan, who claimed MAGA feels "betrayed."
"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan exclaimed on his March 10 episode. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"
He continued: "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."
"It just doesn’t make any sense to me," the UFC commentator added. "Unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests... like, particularly, Israel's interests... Clearly, Israel wanted this."
'How Far Does It Go?'
Rogan appeared in Trump's corner back in 2024, when Trump appeared on the popular podcast, and later told voters he was on the "pro-peace ticket.
That was enough for Rogan, as he endorsed Trump the day before the election and attended his inauguration in January 2025.
However, things have clearly taken a turn, as Rogan previously admitted his opinion has been shaken following the attack on Iran, as well as the administration's controversial handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
"It's overwhelming me," Rogan said on his show. "Sometimes at nighttime, I can't wind down. There's too much news. It's too much f---ing madness.
He added at the time: "We're about to go to war with Iran. How far does it go? What’s happening?"